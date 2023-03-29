It was time to celebrate Wagoner football again on Sunday.

The amazing 2022 team was honored and relived the 4A Championship season for a nice crowd in the Performing Arts Center. This was also time to hand out the championship rings.

The music played in the background had a nice ‘ring’ to it as well with “All We Do Is Win.”

The newly designed rings looked sharp as they were handed out.

Coach Dale Condict said the up and down season was a testament to grit. “We just kept getting better. We refused to be haunted by outside voices (who didn’t think Wagoner could win it all).”

Odom Field announcer Shelly Sperling did a detailed recap of the season. He later introduced the players during the presentation of the rings.

Condict gave special recognition awards to those around the football program for their tireless help always during the season.

The season will be special for many reasons and Condict pointed to key plays during the winning drive in the 4A final with Cushing.

Like, converting crucial fourth down attempts, great runs, key receptions and topped off by Ethan Muehlenweg’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

The championship also saw Wagoner’s defense step up and found a way to slow the Pirates’ potent offense.

What made this season even better was the fact the Bulldogs over came an October loss at Cushing by a 42-0 score.

Not many coaches in 4A thought Cushing’s loaded D1 talent could be slowed, much less defeated.

But, that’s what Wagoner did in another Bulldog championship title for the ages!