Wagoner football may still be broadcasted in 2020

There still may be an opportunity to watch Wagoner football games this season even after a social media post said there would be no broadcasts in 2020.

School officials are still trying to work on getting the games broadcast over the internet. The Bulldogs are going to be a solid team this season that should draw a lot of viewers because of the potential in Class 4A.

No details could be released at this time as plans were still in motion.

The season's first game will be at home on Sept. 4 against Coweta. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

