Wagoner falls to Verdigris in 4A Regional Championships

The Wagoner Lady Bulldog volleyball team experienced the highs and lows of playoff competition Thursday at the 4A Regional Tournament in Verdigris. They won 3-0 over Locust Grove in the first round, but lost to Verdigris 0-3 in the championship finals, thus ending their 2020 season.
Set scores in the opener were 25-18, 26-24 and 25-11.
The Wagoner charge against Locust Grove was led by senior Marlee Medlin who recorded 20 kills, 1 assist, 3 aces, 1 block and 23 digs.
In the championship match, the home court advantage for the Verdigris Lady Cardinals proved to be the edge as the hosts won 25-16, 25-19 and 25-19.
After the tournament, Head Coach Zach Ange addressed the girls as tears fell in the locker room.
“Girls, I am proud of you and your effort and the things you accomplished this year,” Ange said. “We are known as a good volleyball program around the state. They know what you are capable of doing and the program you’ve made here in Wagoner.”
“We had a regional where we weren’t outmatched and we are among the top five or six public school programs in Oklahoma on a yearly basis. That’s a great thing,” he continued. We had a chance tonight and that’s what will sting the worse. If we had played our best game we would have had a chance, but we just didn’t make enough plays at the end.”
He reminded someone wins and someone loses, and they will learn from it and move on.
“You got to play 33 volleyball games without any interruptions. That’s a great thing,” he noted. “Only half of the teams in our class got to do that, and a lot of good things happened this year.
“You lost to the number 5 team in the state at their home place. They were just better than us tonight.”
Ange told his seniors how proud he is of them and reminded the juniors it is their time to step up.
“I know your goal was to win 20 games, but we played a much tougher schedule this year. You accomplished a lot and had a great season. I can’t thank you enough for making this enjoyable,” the coach said.
Assistant Coach Randi Pawpa added her thoughts as well.
“To the ones who are lucky to come back next year, remember this feeling – how close you were and we didn’t take our opportunities. They only come once in a great while,” Pawpa said. “You guys can get there, you can do it! Hopefully you will realize that between now and next summer.
“I’m really proud of you, good job!” she concluded.
