Wagoner falls to Verdigris in 4A Regional Championships

He reminded someone wins and someone loses, and they will learn from it and move on.

“You got to play 33 volleyball games without any interruptions. That’s a great thing,” he noted. “Only half of the teams in our class got to do that, and a lot of good things happened this year.

“You lost to the number 5 team in the state at their home place. They were just better than us tonight.”

Ange told his seniors how proud he is of them and reminded the juniors it is their time to step up.

“I know your goal was to win 20 games, but we played a much tougher schedule this year. You accomplished a lot and had a great season. I can’t thank you enough for making this enjoyable,” the coach said.

Assistant Coach Randi Pawpa added her thoughts as well.

“To the ones who are lucky to come back next year, remember this feeling – how close you were and we didn’t take our opportunities. They only come once in a great while,” Pawpa said. “You guys can get there, you can do it! Hopefully you will realize that between now and next summer.

“I’m really proud of you, good job!” she concluded.

