Wagoner ends Victory baseball tournament with tough loss to Beggs

TULSA - Wagoner dropped a 9-8 heartbreaker against Beggs in eight innings in the Victory Christian baseball tournament's third-place game Saturday.

It has been an up-and-down season for the Bulldogs (7-8). They had just one victory in their first five games.

The week after spring break, however, Wagoner went 5-0. This past week saw a pair of narrow losses in District 4A-6 play to Hilldale, 3-2 on the road Monday and 8-6 at home Tuesday.

The Bulldogs opened the Victory tournament with an 11-7 win against Metro Christian Thursday and then fell to Glenpool 11-2 on Friday.

"The season has definitely been a roller-coaster ride," Wagoner coach Benny Nail. "When we play clean, we can be really good. I love how the kids are competing. We just have to finish."

Wagoner built an 8-1 lead through three innings, but Beggs got a run in the top of the fifth and then scored six times in the sixth to draw even.

Beggs' Dakota Hudson was hit by a pitch to start the top of the eighth inning and Dawson Barrett followed with a RBI double to right-center.

The Bulldogs still had a chance in the bottom of the eighth. Colton Hill walked with two outs and stole second base.