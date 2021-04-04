Wagoner ends Victory baseball tournament with tough loss to Beggs

TULSA - Wagoner dropped a 9-8 heartbreaker against Beggs in eight innings in the Victory Christian baseball tournament's third-place game Saturday.
It has been an up-and-down season for the Bulldogs (7-8). They had just one victory in their first five games.
The week after spring break, however, Wagoner went 5-0. This past week saw a pair of narrow losses in District 4A-6 play to Hilldale, 3-2 on the road Monday and 8-6 at home Tuesday.
The Bulldogs opened the Victory tournament with an 11-7 win against Metro Christian Thursday and then fell to Glenpool 11-2 on Friday.
"The season has definitely been a roller-coaster ride," Wagoner coach Benny Nail. "When we play clean, we can be really good. I love how the kids are competing. We just have to finish."
Wagoner built an 8-1 lead through three innings, but Beggs got a run in the top of the fifth and then scored six times in the sixth to draw even.
Beggs' Dakota Hudson was hit by a pitch to start the top of the eighth inning and Dawson Barrett followed with a RBI double to right-center.
The Bulldogs still had a chance in the bottom of the eighth. Colton Hill walked with two outs and stole second base.
Darius McNack was then intentionally walked. Beggs, however, was able to induce a ground out to seal the win.
"It was an extremely tough one," Nail said. "We seem to have that one inning that gets us. We are not where we want to be but still have the chance to get where we want to go."
The Demons got a run in the top of the first inning, but Wagoner answered with five in the bottom half of the frame. Zane Cory knocked in two of those runs on a single to right field.
McNack had a two-RBI double to the gap in left-center in the second inning. Braven Bowman reached on an infield hit with one out in the third, ended up at third base after an errant pickoff throw, and then came home on a passed ball.
The Bulldogs had runners on base in both the fourth and fifth innings, but didn't score. Beggs was able to capitalize and eventually come away with the hard-fought victory.
BEGGS 9, WAGONER 8
Beggs;100;016;01--9 9 4
Wagoner;521;000;0--8 9 2
Burright, Barrett (6), Ross (8) and Hudson, Nail (3). Campbell, Jones (4), Stevens (6) and Cory. W: Barrett. L: Stevens. Save: Ross.