CHECOTAH – Corbin Marsey’s shot with 1.2 seconds came so close, but rimmed out at the buzzer as Wagoner lost 55-54 in the first round of the Class 4A Regional basketball tournament against Tulsa Victory Christian Thursday night.

The Bulldogs remain alive in the double elimination bracket and play again Friday at 3 p.m. in the consolation bracket. Wagoner needs two wins to advance to the Area playoffs and then three straight victories to qualify for the State tournament.

Victory boasted a 6-foot-8 inside player and others also over 6-foot. However, the scrappy Bulldogs used good defense and got back into the game after being down for most of the game.

Alex Shieldnight’s traditional three-point play gave Wagoner its last lead at 54-53 with 1:17 left in the game.

Victory then scored to take back the lead at 55-54.

Then set the stage for the wild finish. The Conquerors missed the front end of two, one-and-one free throw attempts. The second one was rebounded in a crowd by Wagoner’s Matson Swanson.

Coach Dante Swanson called a timeout 7.93 seconds remaining.

The play got the ball to Marsey, who was quickly fouled, but Wagoner needed one more foul to be in a shooting situation. That left 3.94 seconds and the Bulldogs set up for the final play.

Shieldnight got the ball to Marsey, who short from near the top of the key. He was covered well and just got the shot above the Victory defender. The ball was close, but just rimmed out as time expired.

It was Marsey’s deadly shooting, however, that helped keep Wagoner close. He finished with 24 points and hit five 3-point shots.

WAGONER GIRLS: Lady Bulldogs 50, Locust Grove 33.

Wagoner used a stifling defense and a quick offensive start to beat the Lady Pirates for the third time this season.

The victory was the 20th of the season. The Lady Bulldogs became the fourth team in school history to reach 20 wins in a season.

Gracy Shieldnight and Cambri Pawpa each scored 15 points to lead the way to Saturday’s Regional championship game at 6 p.m., also to be played at Checotah.