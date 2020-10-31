Wagoner dominates Ridgerunners for 59-14 district win

Wasting little time to establish their dominance, the Wagoner Bulldogs took complete charge of their 4A district battle with the Grove Ridgerunners Friday night on the home turf. They worked behind senior running back Braden Drake’s five first half touchdowns to post a 59-14 win.
Wagoner’s opening drive of the game covered 62 yards and ended with a seven-yard touchdown run by Nunu Clayton. Ethan Muehlenweg kicked the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 9:48 remaining in the opening period.
Grove briefly shocked the Bulldog kickoff team on the next play with a 99-yard touchdown return up the Wagoner sideline by Emanuel Crawford. The extra point deadlocked the score at 7-7.
The Bulldogs recovered quickly and repeatedly crossed the goal line throughout the remainder of the opening half. Drake scoring on runs of seven yards, four yards, a 47-yard pass interception return, a 71-yard run and a one-yard plunge to give the Bulldogs a 39-7 halftime advantage.
By halftime, senior quarterback Sawyer Jones had completed four passes for 48 yards and Chase Nanni had three catches for 69 yards.
The Bulldogs did have a few problems with extra points in the first period. Following three Drake scores, one attempt was unsuccessful, the second one was blocked and a two-point conversion run on the third fell short.
On the night, Muehlenweg was successful on five extra-point kicks out of Jones’ hold.
Drake carried the ball 13 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, passing the thousand-yard season mark early in the contest. He also scored on the 47-yard interception return with 1:32 left in the first quarter and caught one pass for 22 yards.
Early in the third period, Drake got his second interception for an apparent touchdown, but a penalty nullified the pick off and returned the ball to Grove.
With 7:20 left in the quarter, Jones connected with Clayton for a five-yard touchdown. The extra point kick was good for a 46-7 Wagoner advantage.
Chochee Watson scored late in the quarter on a one-yard plunge to cap off an eight-play, 75-yard drive. After Muehlenweg’s extra point kick, the Bulldog lead grew to 53-7.
Grove responded quickly after the kickoff when Ridgerunner Greg McCurdy scored on a 58-yard run with 1:16 left in the third. The score narrowed the deficit to 53-14 after the extra point kick.
Working at quarterback late in the game, Wagoner sophomore Gabe Rodriguez scored the final Bulldog touchdown on a 31-yard run with 5:00 left in the game. The extra point snap was high over the head of the holder, leaving the final score 59-14.
“At this point in the season we need to be playing well. We were a little sloppy early, allowing the kickoff return for a touchdown, but overall I thought we played pretty well,” Head Coach Dale Condit said as the game was winding down. “Now we get ready for Skiatook, which is potentially a good football team. They have had some problems with the virus, and we will need to be ready to play.”
Final regular season action will take Wagoner to Skiatook on Nov. 6 for a battle of the Bulldogs after Skiatook dropped from 5A this season.
Assured of a first round home playoff game, Wagoner will be trying to post another undefeated regular season in what could be one of their toughest matchups of the season.
