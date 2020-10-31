Wagoner dominates Ridgerunners for 59-14 district win

On the night, Muehlenweg was successful on five extra-point kicks out of Jones’ hold.

Drake carried the ball 13 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, passing the thousand-yard season mark early in the contest. He also scored on the 47-yard interception return with 1:32 left in the first quarter and caught one pass for 22 yards.

Early in the third period, Drake got his second interception for an apparent touchdown, but a penalty nullified the pick off and returned the ball to Grove.

With 7:20 left in the quarter, Jones connected with Clayton for a five-yard touchdown. The extra point kick was good for a 46-7 Wagoner advantage.

Chochee Watson scored late in the quarter on a one-yard plunge to cap off an eight-play, 75-yard drive. After Muehlenweg’s extra point kick, the Bulldog lead grew to 53-7.

Grove responded quickly after the kickoff when Ridgerunner Greg McCurdy scored on a 58-yard run with 1:16 left in the third. The score narrowed the deficit to 53-14 after the extra point kick.