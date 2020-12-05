Wagoner dominates Cushing to reach 4A finals, 40-14

WAGONER — Last week’s playoff win was too close for comfort, so the Wagoner Bulldogs wanted to try it a different way Friday night.

They were on the Cushing Tigers from the opening gun and never let up. They scored touchdowns on their first three possessions a rolled to a 40-14 triumph in the Class 4A semifinals before about 3,000 chilled spectators at W.L. Odom Field.

Braden Drake rushed for a season-high 218 yards and scored his 34th touchdown on a 64-yard run in the second quarter as the No. 1 Bulldogs improved to 13-0 and advanced to play Clinton in the state final at 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

“Last week, we didn’t play our best, so we had to turn it up a notch — all of us,” said Drake, a senior who pushed his season rushing total to 1,767 yards.

Wagoner had to score twice in the final two minutes to get past Tuttle 21-14 in the quarterfinals, with Drake scoring on a 72-yard run with 30 seconds left.

It wasn’t that close this time at all. NuNu Clayton capped the first two drives with short TD runs, Drake made the third possession a one-play drive by busting loose on a 64-yard run and the Bulldogs led 21-0 with 9:41 left in the second quarter.