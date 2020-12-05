Wagoner dominates Cushing to reach 4A finals, 40-14

WAGONER — Last week’s playoff win was too close for comfort, so the Wagoner Bulldogs wanted to try it a different way Friday night.
They were on the Cushing Tigers from the opening gun and never let up. They scored touchdowns on their first three possessions a rolled to a 40-14 triumph in the Class 4A semifinals before about 3,000 chilled spectators at W.L. Odom Field.
Braden Drake rushed for a season-high 218 yards and scored his 34th touchdown on a 64-yard run in the second quarter as the No. 1 Bulldogs improved to 13-0 and advanced to play Clinton in the state final at 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
“Last week, we didn’t play our best, so we had to turn it up a notch — all of us,” said Drake, a senior who pushed his season rushing total to 1,767 yards.
Wagoner had to score twice in the final two minutes to get past Tuttle 21-14 in the quarterfinals, with Drake scoring on a 72-yard run with 30 seconds left.
It wasn’t that close this time at all. NuNu Clayton capped the first two drives with short TD runs, Drake made the third possession a one-play drive by busting loose on a 64-yard run and the Bulldogs led 21-0 with 9:41 left in the second quarter.
Following that score, Cushing surged to the Wagoner 17, but was stopped on downs with Drake soaring high in the end zone on third down to break up a pass from Tigers quarterback Blaze Berlowitz to Lane Yaunt. Until Drake arrived from his safety spot to knock it away, it looked like a certain six points.
Ethan Muelhlenweg booted a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the first half and the Bulldogs put it away in the third quarter with a safety, a one-yard TD run by Sawyer Jones and Jones’ pinpoint, 21-yard TD pass to Chase Nanni, who was tightly covered in the back of the end zone.
Wagoner led 40-0 before Berlowitz, a promising sophomore, finally got his arm limbered up and led the Tigers on a pair of scoring drives.
Berlowitz threw 27 yards for a score to Yaunt, another sophomore, ending Wagoner’s bid for a school-record seventh shutout, and running back Hayden Fry ended the scoring with a 2-yard run with 2:14 left. Fry, a senior, ended his career with a 118-yard rushing performance.
Wagoner advanced to play in its eighth state final overall and seventh under Condict, who has guided them to four gold balls and two runner-up finishes.
But it will be the Bulldogs’ first trip since winning three straight state titles in 2014-16. Condict was delighted.
“When you’ve never been before, you think you want to go, but after you’ve been, you really want go back so you can experience it all over again. It’s an awesome feeling,” he said.
The Bulldogs played without standout linebacker Chochee Watson, who was mired in an off-the-field issue from earlier this week and indefinitely suspended from the team.
“(Watson) wasn’t here tonight and we’re going to let everything play out,” Condict said. “Our prayers are with him.”
Cushing coach Rusty Morgan wanted to focus on what the Tigers accomplished in 2020, finishing fourth in District 4A-2 before catching fire in the playoffs and upsetting Weatherford and Hilldale in road games to get this far.
“Since halfway through this season, these guys have pulled together like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Our seniors have led us all the way and I couldn’t be prouder of a bunch of kids,” he said.
