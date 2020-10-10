Wagoner dominates Catoosa, 70-0

CATOOSA — From the very first play from scrimmage, Wagoner inflicted only gloom for host Catoosa. The Bulldogs seemingly could have named the final score.
That first play was a brilliant bit of trickery, a 68-yard bomb by receiver Chase Nanni off a reverse to Jullian Smith with 11:38 left in the first quarter. Catoosa clearly never recovered.
What resulted was a 70-0 victory by No. 1 ranked Wagoner over Catoosa Friday night in District 4A-3 action at Catoosa's Frank McNabb field.
"Our young quarterback coach, Corey Tipton, gave us the play," Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. "I'm letting each offensive coach give me a play, and this week was his. We decided to run it on the first play.
"It had looked good in practice, and Chase Nanni has a great arm, he's a great pitcher in baseball. He can throw the ball 65 yards in the air. Executed very well, and the kid got open. It was kind of a reverse sweep. We stole it off of YouTube from the Kansas City Chiefs, if you want to know where he got it."
Wagoner (6-0, 3-0) scored touchdowns on its first four offensive possessions in the first quarter, and added an interception return and a safety for a 37-0 first quarter advantage.
Only a lost fumble interrupted the scoring barrage, the the Bulldogs finished the second quarter with three consecutive touchdowns to make it a 57-0 halftime advantage.
To add embarrassment for struggling Catoosa (0-6, 0-3) was that Wagoner added its last touchdown of the half with 1.2 seconds remaining when Gabe Rodriguez sneaked in from a yard away.
The Wagoner defense completely shut down Catoosa's pass game, as the Indians' game plan had no success. Catoosa didn't try a running play until early in the second quarter when it was down 37-0.
Overall, Wagoner gained 409 first-half yards while its stifling defense held Catoosa to minus-7 yards. With only one running play for 2 yards, Catoosa completed 5-of-18 first-half passes for minus-9 yards and was intercepted twice.
"Our scoring defense has been tremendous all year," Condict said. "I want to get on them, but I haven't had much to get on them about."
The first interception was by Fred Watson, who returned it 15 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 30-0 lead with 6:01 left in the first quarter. Rodriguez intercepted the second pass from Catoosa quarterback Cody Busch.
Wagoner played the game without its standout defensive end, University of Tulsa commit Isaac Smith, who sat the game out with a bruised knee.
Sawyer Jones had a solid first half at quarterback for the Bulldogs, completing 7-of-10 passes for 127 yards.
Braden Drake led Wagoner in rushing with 120 yards and touchdowns on just nine carries all in the first half. Drake scored on runs of 20 and 27 yards, the last one down the right sideline where he broke several tackles.
With the starters mostly pulled in the second half, Wagoner preserved the shutout while adding two more touchdowns, including a 37-yard interception return by Rodriguez early in the fourth quarter.
Week 6: Metro holds off Beggs, Cascia upset No. 1 Vian, Booker T. blanks Sand Springs; Follow our coverage here
Week 6: Metro holds off Beggs, Cascia upsets No. 1 Vian, Booker T. blanks Sand Springs; Complete coverage here
There were some close ones, an upset of a top-ranked team and an impressive performance by Booker T. Washington. Here is all of our Week 6 coverage, which includes stories, photos and videos.
Also, go to OKPrepsExtra.com for more.
A statement win for Booker T.; Bixby's roll continues. COURTESY/FOX23
Hornets' defense forces four turnovers to shut down Sandites.
Lathan Boone tosses 3 TDs and BTW defense causes 4 turnovers. COURTESY/FOX23
Metro's Malachi Penland deflected a pass, ending the Demons’ last gasp and preserving Metro’s 14-6 win in a primal defensive battle of District 2A-7’s leading contenders.
Two highly-ranked 2A teams squared off on Friday.
Patriots holds off Demons in 2A battle. COURTESY/FOX23
High school football, Week 6: Blue Swarm defense, trick play spark Cascia's upset over No. 1 Vian, 7-6
Cascia's Flynn Sage caught a 68-yard TD pass from Cooper Lai with 9:14 remaining and Jed Wagner kicked the decisive extra point.
Our best photos as the Commandos take on the Wolverines
Rams erupt for 27 points in the second half to remain undefeated.
See our best photos as the Rams remain undefeated.
Austin Havens throws for 233 yards and two touchdowns. COURTESY/FOX23
High school football, Week 6 roundup: Broken Arrow blows out Edmond Memorial, Bixby now 5-0, Wagoner blanks Catoosa
Class 6AI No. 3 Broken Arrow used some stingy defensive play to thwart the Bulldogs
Union rolled up 759 yards of offense, led by a 13-carry, 228-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance by senior running back A.J. Green.
Follow the Tulsa World sports staff on Twitter for all the latest.
With iron resolve, he's been willing the Comets higher ever since coach JJ Tappana finally decided to make him the team’s featured runner late last season.
NORMAN — Stephen Kittleman and Jayden Patrick have developed quite the chemistry in Jenks’ passing game, and it was on full display Thursday n…
Executive director David Jackson has Q-and-A with media in Zoom teleconference Wednesday.
Bill Haisten: As the state’s top junior football athlete, BTW’s Gentry Williams begins his recovery process
His junior season ended after only a few snaps, but Williams’ reputation remains healthy. His current Rivals recruiting ratings: Within the class of 2022 and regardless of position, he is the No. 1 prospect in Oklahoma and No. 43 nationally.
Patrick scored two touchdowns and shut down Broken Arrow's top receiver, RJ Spears-Jennings, during a 38-30 win Friday. Another cornerback, Booker T. Washington's Jaden King, had a big game with four interceptions in a victory over Bartlesville.
Three men believed to be in their early 20's snuck into the visiting team's chambers when the door was unlocked for halftime and made off with phones, wallets and other personal belongings.
It would have been a first-place showdown in District 3A-3. The No. 3 Dutch (5-0) and Vinita’s Hornets (4-1) are among four teams yet to lose in district play (with Verdigris and Inola).
High school football: Week 6's top games include Metro Christian-Beggs; Vian-Cascia Hall; Sand Springs-BTW
All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.
Jenks rallies past Broken Arrow. Bixby's Braylin Presley continues to be amazing. Owasso extends its winning streak to 18. It was another exci…
Owasso, Bixby and Wagoner remained unbeaten Friday night in Week 4.
Holland Hall's Wallace Clark threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, as Holland Hall rolled to a big win over Metro Christian on Frid…
Owasso's Cole Adams caught a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter, as the Rams rolled to a 32-6 victory over Broken Arrow on Friday n…
Week 1: Bixby picks up second straight win over Jenks; Broken Arrow knocks off Union; Follow all our coverage here
Coming off a nationally-televised win over Bentonville West to open the season, Broken Arrow notched another high profile victory Friday, knoc…
A most unusual 2020 high school football season kicked off Friday.
The new face of football: Everything you need to know about the Tulsa area's 2020 high school season
High school football is scheduled to start this week, but who knows if school will even be in session by Friday.
Bookmark it to keep up with new content updated daily: OKPrepsExtra.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!