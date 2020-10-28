Wagoner DE standout Isaac Smith changes his commitment from TU to Texas Tech

This isn't going to make University of Tulsa fans happy, but Wagoner defensive end Isaac Smith has changed his mind.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior announced Tuesday on Twitter that he is switching his college commitment from TU to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

“Tonight, after tons of consideration, mom tears, talking with my family, I have made the final decision to further my academic and athletic career at Texas Tech University!!” he posted on his Twitter account.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Smith committed to the Golden Hurricane on April 15. He received his offer from Texas Tech on Oct. 12.

Smith is in his second full season with the Bulldogs after moving from archrival Coweta before his junior year.

Last season, he totaled 122 tackles (including 24 for loss), helping lead the Bulldogs to a 10-3 record and Class 4A state runner-up finish.

As a senior, he has 51 tackles (including 11 for loss), six sacks and 16 quarterback hurries, despite missing two games with a deep bone bruise. The 4A No. 1 Bulldogs (8-0) have allowed only 25 points in eight games with five shutouts.

“We support Isaac and his family in their decision and look forward to watching his career progress at the next level,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said.

