 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner DE standout Isaac Smith changes his commitment from TU to Texas Tech (copy)

Wagoner DE standout Isaac Smith changes his commitment from TU to Texas Tech (copy)

{{featured_button_text}}
Isaac Smith, Wagoner (copy)

Wagoner defensive end standout Isaac Smith said Tuesday he is changing his college commitment from the University of Tulsa to Texas Tech.

 Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File

Wagoner defensive end Isaac Smith is changing college destinations.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior announced Tuesday on Twitter that he is changing his commitment from the University of Tulsa to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

“Tonight, after tons of consideration, mom tears, talking with my family, I have made the final decision to further my academic and athletic career at Texas Tech University!!” he posted on his Twitter account.

Smith, ranked among the state's top defensive players, moved from Coweta to archrival Wagoner as a junior and had 24 tackles for loss, helping lead the Bulldogs to a 4A state-semifinal finish.

In 2020, he has 47 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and six quarterback hurries for a No. 1-ranked team that has allowed only 25 points in eight games while pitching five shutouts.

“We support Isaac and his family in their decision and look forward to watching his career progress at the next level,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Coweta dominates Shawnee, 34-7
Sports

Coweta dominates Shawnee, 34-7

  • Updated

With dominating defense and balanced scoring, the Coweta Tigers defeated the Shawnee Wolves 34-7 Friday to remain undefeated (5-0) in 5A-3 dis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News