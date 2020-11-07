Wagoner crushes Skiatook, 49-7

SKIATOOK -- Sawyer Jones sometimes can get overlooked on a Wagoner team that has a dominant defense led by Texas Tech commit Isaac Smith and one of Class 4A's leading rushers, Braden Drake.
Jones, however, is a three-year starter at quarterback, and that experience is another reason the Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 and widely regarded as a clear favorite to win the Class 4A state title.
On Friday night, Jones completed 9-of-13 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and added a TD run to lead Wagoner past No. 8 Skiatook 49-7 in the regular-season finale for both teams at Exchange Bank Stadium's Hap Dunlap Field.
The victory ensured the seventh undefeated regular season in 11 years for Wagoner (10-0, 7-0) and that it would be 4A-3's No. 1 seed when the OSSAA announces playoff pairings Sunday afternoon.
The 4A-3 seeds are determined by coaches' rankings so a Skiatook win could have made for an interesting vote. Skiatook (5-3, 3-2) entered the battle of the Bulldogs at No. 4 in the district rankings.
"We feel great being 10-0 and being in the position we are going into the playoffs," Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. "It's a senior-driven team, they have been great for us for a long time. They've got one box to check on the resume and that's to win a state championship. And since last year's (semifinal) loss to Poteau, we've been thinking about that a whole lot, so we're ready to get the playoffs going."
So how valuable is having a veteran quarterback at this time of the year?
"It's very important," Condict said. "Sawyer has really improved throughout the season. He's playing very efficient. He's been starting since his sophomore year, and played in a lot of big ballgames. There's not going to be anybody in the playoffs at the quarterback spot who has played in more big games than Sawyer."
After the teams traded TDs in the opening quarter, Jones showed his athleticism and experience on the tiebreaking touchdown as he scrambled and found Chase Nanni on a 46-yard touchdown bomb early in the second quarter.
"It was a little stick route," Jones said. "The guy came off my blocker, I saw it, kind of juked him out a little bit, got out of his way, saw Chase release, and thought he would be open. I just trusted him and let it fly."
Wagoner's defense forced Skiatook into three-and-out on its next two possessions and then the offense took advantage of short punts that set up the second quarter's other two touchdowns -- Jones' 29-yard pass to Bryan Trimble and Chochee Watson's 2-yard run with 1:02 left -- his second TD of the game.
Wagoner's lone TD in the third quarter came when Nunu Clayton bounced off tacklers on a 14-yard run that capped an 11-play drive.
Clayton's 28-yard run at the end of the third quarter set up Jones' 1-yard TD sneak as he followed into the end zone lineman Collin Condict, who returned to the lineup after being sidelined with an injury for three games.
Marquez Barnett's 11-yard run around left end was the final TD with 7:12 left.
Drake had 110 yards on 19 carries. While Wagoner's offense racked up 412 yards, the defense allowed only 79 -- most of those came on Skiatook's opening drive that ended when Mason Willingham lobbed an 18-yard TD pass to Triston Cornelius, tying the game at 7. Wagoner has allowed only 46 points in 10 games.
"That fired us up," said Clayton, a linebacker on defense. "I love competition."
Jones added, "A little adversity helps everybody."
Wagoner rolled despite two first-half turnovers in the first meeting between the programs since 2005.
"It's a good night when you can play a little sloppy and beat a good football team 49-7," Condict said.
Jones is ready for the postseason.
"The only thing we (seniors) haven't experienced is championship week," Jones said. "It's going to be hard for somebody to stop us."
