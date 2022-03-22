Wagoner County soccer: Coweta topples over Wagoner on dreary Tuesday

In a pair of games many will remember this soccer season as cold, rainy and for some outright miserable at W.L. Odom Stadium in Wagoner, Coweta Tigers’ players, coaches and fans will at least remember it for being a win against their county foe.

Girls game:

The Coweta Lady Tigers, 3-2, took care of business in the 77th minute, thanks to a late Maddison Kidd game-winning field goal, ending the game with a score of 1-0.

The freshman standout scored in the last three minutes and twenty seconds to be exact, lifting the Lady Tigers momentum after a slow start.

Coweta Head coach Kris Chilcoat said even though his team got the win Tuesday, he’s still looking for more playmakers like Kidd to get to the goal and score.

“We need to find some girls that will go out there and constantly score,” he said after the win.

Like a lot of teams, the Lady Tigers’ soccer squad started out their season on the rocky side, with many girls sick, injured or both. Chilcoat said they are over that hurdle for now, and he hopes that it will stay that way.

“We went through the early stage of making adjustments and playing some younger girls,” he said. “It’s been good for us. Now we have mostly everyone back and healthy. We’ll see what we do.”

The Lady Tigers will now prepare to take on Will Rogers College in Tulsa on April 1 at 6 p.m. The Wagoner Lady Bulldogs will take on Holland Hall at home on March 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Guys game:

In a game with much harsher weather elements than the girls game, the Coweta Tigers won against 4-A Wagoner 4-2 in a contest that looked like it was going to be a blowout at first. That is until Wagoner came back late in the second half with two goals. Despite the late scare, the Tigers came out on top.

“We played well,” said Coweta Head Coach Brad Mills. “Wagoner runs a different system — the offsides trap — it’s definitely different to play.”

Senior Bryce Morgan started things off for the Tigers with a solid hustle play and score to make the game 1-0 about twenty minutes into the first half.

From there, it wall all junior Mason Kidd. Kidd scored his first goal with eleven minutes to go until halftime. He then got his second strike of the night, with about a minute to go until halftime.

If that wasn’t enough, Kidd got his third and final goal of the night early in the second half, making the Tigers lead by an impressive 4-0 against the Bulldogs.

However, Wagoner was not letting the game get out of hand. Thanks to senior captain Easton Boyles, he was able to score via a penalty kick with five and a half minutes to go in the contest, breaking the Bulldogs scoreless game so far.

Sophomore Harley Baker came to town about a minute later, scoring the Bulldogs' second point of the game, making it 4-2. However, with just under five minutes to go in regulation, that’s all the Bulldogs were able to muster. The Tigers, 3-2, came out with the victory at W.L. Odom Stadium.

“I don’t think 4-2 justifies how well we dominated the game,” Mills said. “It was the first time we played all year in the rain. The ball was skipping around a lot. It was tough conditions out there.”

However, those tough conditions weren’t any different for Wagoner. Both teams showed grit on a downright cold and rainy night.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape going into districts,” Mills said. “We’re a relatively thin team, so we need to stay fit and healthy.”

Wagoner’s Varsity squad will prepare to take on Poteau at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Coweta will be gearing up for tournament play.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.