Wagoner County playoffs: What you need to know Friday

Coweta

- Coweta will play Tahlequah in round 1 of the playoffs on Nov. 12.

- Ticketing and ticket prices for ALL post season events are dictated by the OSSAA and NOT Coweta Public Schools.

- The online ticket price is $8.35 (charges included).

- There WILL be tickets sold at the gates, but the cost will be $10 per ticket for those 1st grade thru senior adults.

- ALL veterans (with proper I.D.) and a guest will be admitted FREE of charge to this game in recognition of Veterans Day.

- Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- The tickets purchased online will show a 7:30 kickoff, but it will be at 7:00.

- Tickets can be purchased here.

Wagoner

- Wagoner will play Hilldale in round one of the playoffs on Nov. 12.

- Gates will open at 5 p.m. and kickoff is at 7 p.m.