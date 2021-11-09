 Skip to main content
Wagoner County playoffs: What you need to know Friday
ALL veterans (with proper I.D.) and a guest will be admitted FREE of charge to this game in recognition of Veterans Day.

Coweta

- Coweta will play Tahlequah in round 1 of the playoffs on Nov. 12.

- Ticketing and ticket prices for ALL post season events are dictated by the OSSAA and NOT Coweta Public Schools.

- The online ticket price is $8.35 (charges included).

- There WILL be tickets sold at the gates, but the cost will be $10 per ticket for those 1st grade thru senior adults.

- Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- The tickets purchased online will show a 7:30 kickoff, but it will be at 7:00.

- Tickets can be purchased here.

Wagoner

- Wagoner will play Hilldale in round one of the playoffs on Nov. 12.

- Gates will open at 5 p.m. and kickoff is at 7 p.m.

- Tickets are available online for $8.35 (charges included). If you choose to pay cash at the gate, the cost will be $10.

- All veterans (with proper I.D.) and a guest will be admitted FREE of charge to this game in recognition of Veterans Day.

- Tickets can be purchased here.

