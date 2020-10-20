Wagoner coasts to a 70-8 victory over Miami

MIAMI — Wagoner was finding it difficult to run offensive plays on Friday night at Red Robertson Field. But don’t worry, that was a good thing.
Through 12 minutes of game action, Wagoner had only run two offensive plays — yet still had a comfortable lead by that point. Credit defense and special teams for dominating Miami in District 4A-3 action.
In the end, it was Class 4A No. 1 Wagoner coasting to a 70-8 victory to keep its unbeaten season rolling along.
“I like the path we are on,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said after his team eclipsed 70 points for the second straight week. “We need to get a few guys healthy but we continue to improve and play at a high level.”
The Bulldogs’ first score against Miami came less than two minutes into the contest on Chochee Watson’s 2-yard return after a blocked punt. The Bulldogs would continue to pile on with Braden Drake’s 49-yard touchdown run, and then a 55-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Watson before the end of the first period.
It was more of the same in the second quarter.
Drake notched a 14-yard touchdown run, and he would later haul in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Sawyer Jones. In between those scores, there was a 7-yard TD run by Braven Bowman and a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Jullian Smith.
Then Watson finished off the first half with a 14-yard fumble recovery and return for a touchdown — setting a school record with three non-offensive touchdowns in a half by a Wagoner player.
“Chochee is dominating opponents with his speed and power up front,” Condict said of Watson. “This summer he bench pressed 340 pounds and ran a 4.75 in the 40-yard dash. Not bad for a defensive lineman!”
Wagoner polished off the performance in the second half with Braylan Roberson’s 9-yard touchdown run, and Gabe Rodriguez’s 2-yard TD run.
Miami’s lone score was on Karson Jinks’ 13-yard run in the fourth quarter after Wagoner was already up 63-0.
The Bulldogs are now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District 4A-3 with a home game against Oologah next week.
