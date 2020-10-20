Wagoner coasts to a 70-8 victory over Miami

MIAMI — Wagoner was finding it difficult to run offensive plays on Friday night at Red Robertson Field. But don’t worry, that was a good thing.

Through 12 minutes of game action, Wagoner had only run two offensive plays — yet still had a comfortable lead by that point. Credit defense and special teams for dominating Miami in District 4A-3 action.

In the end, it was Class 4A No. 1 Wagoner coasting to a 70-8 victory to keep its unbeaten season rolling along.

“I like the path we are on,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said after his team eclipsed 70 points for the second straight week. “We need to get a few guys healthy but we continue to improve and play at a high level.”

The Bulldogs’ first score against Miami came less than two minutes into the contest on Chochee Watson’s 2-yard return after a blocked punt. The Bulldogs would continue to pile on with Braden Drake’s 49-yard touchdown run, and then a 55-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Watson before the end of the first period.

It was more of the same in the second quarter.