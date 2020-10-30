Wagoner Chamber plans annual golf tournament

Friday, Nov. 13 could be a very lucky day for a participant in the 2020 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament planned at Sequoyah Golf Course. Whoever hits a hole-in-one on hole no. 10 will win $10,000.

Chamber Director Kristen Mallett invites all golfing enthusiasts to come out and enjoy some time on the course while supporting the local business organization.

The four -person scramble will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $250 per team and includes green fee, cart and lunch.

Prizes will be awarded to the first and second place teams and to the golfers with the longest drive, longest putt and coming closest to the pin on a designated hole.

To sign up or for more information, contact the Wagoner Chamber at 918-485-3414 or by email at chamber@thecityofwagoner.org.

