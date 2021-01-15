Wagoner Bulldogs fare well on wrestling mats

Wrestling season is finally in full swing for the Wagoner Bulldogs. In recent action they finished second at the NEO Tournament, placed fifth in the tough Cushing Tournament and pounded Fort Gibson in dual action.
At NEO, the Bulldogs finished second to Sand Springs, losing by an ever-so-narrow half-point margin. Five grapplers earned championship crowns at 120 pounds, 152, 182, 220 and heavyweight.
The following results have been reported by Coach Micco Charboneau:
At 106, Lexi Miller went 2-2 to finish in fifth place.
At 113, Zac Dailey went 2-2 to finish fifth.
At 120, Gage Eaton won first place honors. He went 5-0 on the day and defeated Hunter Tadych of Vinita 4-0 in the finals.
At 126, Braven Bowman went 4-1 to finish in second place. He lost the championship match to Rashaud Morgan of Vinita 3-1 in overtime.
At 132, Braden Skeen went 1-2 on the mat.
At 138, Gabe Rodriguez finished fifth with a 3-2 record.
At 145, Bryson Sis o went 4-1 to finish second. He lost to R. Moran of Vinita by injury default in the finals after suffering an ankle injury.
At 152, Braden Drake went 5-0 to win the championship. He pinned Ethan White of Sand Springs in the finals.
At 160, Logan Sterling went 3-1 on the day to finish second. He lost in the finals 10-8 to Blake Jones of Sand Springs.
At 170, Witt Edwards went 4-1 to finish second. He lost to Keedin Crockett of Miami in the finals, 6-2.
At 170, Ryder Adahal went 0-3 on the mat.
At 182, Kaden Charboneau was crowned champion with a 5-0 record. He pinned Sango Whitehorn of Sand Springs in the finals.
At 195, Wagoner forfeited.
At 220, Logan Cole was crowned champion after going 4-0 on the day. He beat Jaxon Eichhorn of Vinita 6-5 in the finals.
At heavyweight, Carson Wiley went 4-0 to be crowned champion. He defeated Mason Harris of Sand Springs 3-1 in the finals.
At heavyweight, Jamal Riggs went 4-1 to finish third. He pinned Brian Pifer of Vinita in his final match.
--
At the Cushing Tournament, Coach Charboneau said it could have been better, but the Bulldogs still made a strong showing with tough competition.
The following results have been posted:
At 106 and 113 and 138, Wagoner forfeited.
At 120, Gage Eaton went 1-2, defeating Riley Morman of Morrison.
At 126, Braven Bowman went 4-1 to finish third. He lost to Hayden Lemons of Cushing 6-3 before going on a 4-0 run. He pinned Baucom of Weatherford, Harris of Blanchard, Ailey of Blackwell and won a 6-3 decision over Carlisle.
At 132, Braden Skeen went 1-2, winning by fall over Mason Kennard of Heritage Hall.
At 145, Gabe Rodriguez went 1-2, winning by fall over Ready of Cleveland.
At 145, Bryson Sisco went 1-2, winning by fall over Crosby who was unattached to a team.
At 152, Braden Drake finished second, falling to K.J. Evans of heritage Hall in the finals. He had wins over Bracken of Weatherford (pin), Ball of Sperry (pin) and Bean of Bridge Creek (3-1 decision).
At 160, Logan Sterling went 3-2 to finish fourth. He won 7-3 over Murray of Little Ax, won 6-2 over long of Kingfisher and won 4-2 over Johnson of Skiatook.
At 182, Kaden Charboneau finished third. His won by fall over Whitehorn of Sand Springs, pinned Looper of Blackwell, beat Layhodn of Heritage Hall 3-0 and won 7-5 over Powell of Bridge Creek.
At 195, Trey Gause went 3-2. He won by fall over Herring of Chandler, by fall over Thomas of Crossing Christian School and won an 18-10 major decision over Sparks of Fort Gibson.
At 220, Logan Cole finished second. His wins included a pin over Webb of Blackwell, a pin over Cash of Shawnee and a 5-2 decision over Deaton of Blanchard.
At heavyweight, Carson Wiley finished fifth. He won by fall over Guiterrez of Catoosa, won 3-2 over Wade of Cleveland, beat Cosgraves of Sperry 2-0 and won 7-0 over Guiterrez in the last match.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs won a 73-3 dual over Fort Gibson, who was unable to field a complete team.
The Bulldogs will host Pryor in dual action on Jan. 19 and host Senior Night with Hilldale on Jan. 21. They will compete in the Sallisaw Tournament Jan. 22-23.