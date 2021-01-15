Wagoner Bulldogs fare well on wrestling mats

At 126, Braven Bowman went 4-1 to finish third. He lost to Hayden Lemons of Cushing 6-3 before going on a 4-0 run. He pinned Baucom of Weatherford, Harris of Blanchard, Ailey of Blackwell and won a 6-3 decision over Carlisle.

At 132, Braden Skeen went 1-2, winning by fall over Mason Kennard of Heritage Hall.

At 145, Gabe Rodriguez went 1-2, winning by fall over Ready of Cleveland.

At 145, Bryson Sisco went 1-2, winning by fall over Crosby who was unattached to a team.

At 152, Braden Drake finished second, falling to K.J. Evans of heritage Hall in the finals. He had wins over Bracken of Weatherford (pin), Ball of Sperry (pin) and Bean of Bridge Creek (3-1 decision).

At 160, Logan Sterling went 3-2 to finish fourth. He won 7-3 over Murray of Little Ax, won 6-2 over long of Kingfisher and won 4-2 over Johnson of Skiatook.

At 182, Kaden Charboneau finished third. His won by fall over Whitehorn of Sand Springs, pinned Looper of Blackwell, beat Layhodn of Heritage Hall 3-0 and won 7-5 over Powell of Bridge Creek.

At 195, Trey Gause went 3-2. He won by fall over Herring of Chandler, by fall over Thomas of Crossing Christian School and won an 18-10 major decision over Sparks of Fort Gibson.