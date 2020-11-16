Wagoner Bulldogs, Coweta Tigers eager for post-season play

With difficult times weighing heavily on everyone, the top ranked (4A) Wagoner Bulldog and third ranked (5A) Coweta Tiger (5A) football squads are doing everything possible to keep their players focused as they have waited through a bye week to enter the 2020 playoff race.
Wagoner completed another 10-0 regular season campaign. Coweta’s only blemish was a season-opening 28-0 loss to the Bulldogs, their first of five shutouts.
Prior to the season, I did not see anyone keeping the Tigers out of the endzone, but what has proven to be one of the best defensive attacks on record for Wagoner did just that.
With 24 seniors and a tradition that stretches back over a decade, the Bulldog defense is setting records for least points allowed by opponents, as well as their own scoring. That is saying something when you look back at what they have achieved over the years.
“I’m so proud of this team and how they have continued to play at a high level despite all of the adversity,” veteran Head Coach Dale Condict said. “We are setting school records in both points given up and points scored. I attribute a lot of our success to our senior class. They are 24 strong and play for each other.
“Now it’s time to take our level of play up another notch and go win a state championship.”
Coweta, on the other hand, has been in a two-year recalibrating mode under second year Head Coach Tim Harper. The Tigers just completed a 7-0 run in District 5A-3. This is their fourth district title in the past 13 seasons.
In 2008, under the leadership of Head Coach Stephen “Bubba” Burcham, the Tigers went 8-2 and won their first district title in 10 years. In 2015, Head Coach Jay Wilkinson’s Tigers unleashed a record destroying air raid offense that won the district crown.
In 2017, Head Coach Tim Holt Jr.’s Tiger squad won the 2017 district championship.
Wagoner will host Sallisaw (5-4) and Coweta hosts Claremore (6-4) Friday, Nov. 20, in second round playoff action.
Breaking down the regular season for Wagoner and Coweta, it is exciting to see what both teams have done in their respective campaigns to this point.
Wagoner Bulldogs
Starting with their win over the Tigers, the Bulldogs also defeated playoff-bound 5A Tahlequah 22-10 in by far their closest played game of the season before blowing opponents away week after week.
Over the 10-game campaign, the Bulldogs have rushed for 3,017 yards on 414 attempts, an average of 7.29 yards per trip. They have completed 77 of 123 passes for 1,185 yards for a 63% success rate.
They have scored 51 touchdowns on the ground, eight through the air and seven defensive scores. Kickers have been successful on 57 of 59 extra-point kicks and booted four field goals.
The Bulldogs are rushing for an average of 289 yards per game and passing for another 119 yards to average 408 yards of total offense over the 10-game regular season. They are averaging 47 points per contest.
Defensively, they allowed their 10 opponents to only average 47 rushing yards and 61 passing yards for a shocking 107 yards per game in total offense. The big standout statistic is that the defense has allowed an average of only 4.6 points per contest.
The Bulldog defense has recorded 350 solo tackles, including 68 for loss; made 14 interceptions; blocked two kicks with one safety and seven defensive touchdowns.
Coweta Tigers
Rebounding from their Highway 51 Standoff with the Bulldogs, Coweta marched through the remainder of the season winning battle after battle on visitor or neutral fields. They played what should have been home games at Broken Arrow, East Tulsa Sports Complex and Bixby while their turf was replaced after a pickup accident totally disrupted their normal season routine.
The Tigers were forced to practice on natural grass on the track field during all those weeks.
“I am proud of all of you, but don’t take things for granted,” Harper told his team last week. “We have got to stay healthy. We are district champions, but our work is not done.”
Following the shutout at Wagoner, the Tigers have averaged 39.4 points per game, while holding opponents to an average of 15.3 points per contest. This is one of the better defensive attacks the Tigers have had in years.
They have lost only six fumbles all season, while recovering 11 made by their opponents. They have also intercepted seven passes.
Coweta has averaged 190 rushing yards per game while holding opponents to an average of 148 yards per contest. They have scored 31 rushing touchdowns while limiting their 10 opponents to 12.
Through the air, the Tigers have scored 21 touchdowns compared to seven by their opponents and have averaged 212 yards per game passing. Opponents have averaged 98.3 yards per contest.
Through 10 games, the Tigers have been successful on 18 of 22 fourth down conversions.
With two strong, competitive teams, Wagoner County can be proud of the efforts put forth on the gridiron this season. Hopes are high for a long run through the pandemic weary playoffs, which begin Friday night.
