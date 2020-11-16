Wagoner Bulldogs, Coweta Tigers eager for post-season play

With difficult times weighing heavily on everyone, the top ranked (4A) Wagoner Bulldog and third ranked (5A) Coweta Tiger (5A) football squads are doing everything possible to keep their players focused as they have waited through a bye week to enter the 2020 playoff race.

Wagoner completed another 10-0 regular season campaign. Coweta’s only blemish was a season-opening 28-0 loss to the Bulldogs, their first of five shutouts.

Prior to the season, I did not see anyone keeping the Tigers out of the endzone, but what has proven to be one of the best defensive attacks on record for Wagoner did just that.

With 24 seniors and a tradition that stretches back over a decade, the Bulldog defense is setting records for least points allowed by opponents, as well as their own scoring. That is saying something when you look back at what they have achieved over the years.

“I’m so proud of this team and how they have continued to play at a high level despite all of the adversity,” veteran Head Coach Dale Condict said. “We are setting school records in both points given up and points scored. I attribute a lot of our success to our senior class. They are 24 strong and play for each other.