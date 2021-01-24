Wagoner boys only 6-6, but hope tougher schedule pays off during the playoffs

An extended football season, a COVID quarantine and a beefed-up schedule have led to Wagoner’s boys basketball team finishing the first half of its schedule with only a 6-6 record after a 72-58 loss to East Central in the Checotah Tournament title game Saturday.

“It’s been a weird year,” Wagoner coach Zack Ange said. “We haven’t lost more than seven games in the last three years and our players are frustrated by having six losses, they’re not used to losing, but we improved the schedule hoping it pays off in the playoffs. If we had played the same schedule we had in the past, we probably would be 10-2 or 11-1.”

Six of Wagoner’s top 10 players were on the undefeated Bulldogs’ Class 4A state championship football team.

Jacob Scroggins, who is Wagoner’s leading scorer at 15 points per game, scored 30 with eights 3s in a 66-50 victory over Muldrow in the semifinals Friday after the Bulldogs routed Stigler 83-32 in the quarterfinals. But Scroggins was bothered by back spasms Saturday and only had two points in the loss to East Central.

Wagoner trailed 19-0 in the second quarter and that was too big of a hole to overcome. The Bulldogs had won that tournament the previous three years.