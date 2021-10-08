Wagoner blows out Catoosa 56-0

Wagoner made their visit with 4A Catoosa look easy Friday night with a dominant 56-0 win at W.L. Odum Field — all while exciting Homecoming activities were going on throughout day.
In the first half alone, Wagoner scored 42 unanswered points from guys up and down the roster.
Quarterback Gabe Rodriguez rushed 13 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. He also threw five touchdown passes to a plethora of guys, including Marquez Barnett (twice). Despite the great numbers, he had a full smile on his face at the end of the game knowing his older brother, OSU standout linebacker Malcom Rodriguez, was in the stands watching him.
“He’s been down here before. It definitely is fun to see him come down and watch,” young Rodriguez said. Malcom had a BYE week Oct. 9, which explains why he wasn’t in Stillwater.
Besides his big brother being back in town, Gabe Rodriguez said it was good to get a win and see his team come together.
Last week, the Bulldogs lost 3-0 in a heartbreaker against Bristow. This week they pulled out the complete blow-out — 56 unanswered points on their home turf.
“We have to be short-minded. You can’t reminisce on the old games. All you can do is learn from them,” Rodriguez said.
Senior runningback Logan Sterling started things off for the Bulldogs with a 25 yard run to the right pylons just four minutes into the game. Then junior quarterback Gabe Rodriguez warmed up his arm — and took on a few Catoosa defenders — as he ripped the ball downfield to freshman tight end Alex Shieldnight for a successful touchdown catch.
Once the second quarter rolled along, you could sense the Bulldogs, and Bulldogs fans, starting to feel comfortable. Rodriguez ran the ball in for a 1 yard touchdown, two minutes into the quarter. On the next possession, Rodriguez threw to a new face on the field — freshman Mattson Swanson at wide receiver for a 21 yard touchdown. The crowd went crazy for that one.
After that, it was pure domination. Senior runningback Marquez Barnett got some love with a 16-yard touchdown with just under four minutes to go until halftime.
With two minutes to go until halftime, fans might remember the ‘turnover debacle.’ First, Rodriguez threw a long pass down the field and it was picked off by Catoosa’s Colyn Treat. But as soon as Catoosa snapped the ball, they too caused a turnover and Wagoner’s Shieldnight picked off the ball. But then — you may have guessed it — Catoosa’s Treat picked off another Wagoner ball.
The debacle wasn’t over. Catoosa lost the ball again and it was picked off by Wagoner junior quarterback Brayden Skeen, and he ran the ball for 36 yards. Rodriguez got one more pass out to Logan Sterling for his second touchdown of the night, and just like that, the score was 42-0.
By the second half, Marquez Bennet got his second touchdown of the night with a 9-yard run up the right side. Then to wrap things up, Logan Sterling continued stirring the pot with a 10-yard jog up the field and into the end zone, for a grand total of 56 points. The Catoosa Indians were unable to get a single point on the board.
Despite the blow-out, Rodriguez said the team needs to continue working hard and get better each and every day.
“I feel like we’re definitely working hard,” Rodriguez said. “There’s no way we can be perfect, but we have to just keep fighting.”
WAGONER 48, CATOOSA 20
Wagoner; 14;28;7;7;—;56
Catoosa; 0;0;0;0;—;0
WAG — Sterling 25 run (Bloxam kick), 8:15
WAG — Shieldnight --, pass from Rodriguez (Bloxam kick) 4:06
WAG — Rodriguez 1 run, (Bloxam kick), 10:27
WAG — Swanson 21, pass from Rodriguez (Bloxam kick), 8:50
WAG — Barnett 16, pass from Rodriguez (Bloxam kick), 3:40
WAG — Sterling 36 , pass from Rodriguez (Bloxam kick), 1:00
WAG — Barnett 9 run (Bloxam kick), 2:46
WAG — Sterling 19 run (Bloxam kick), 5:40
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — WAG 22, CAT 13. Rushes-Yards — WAG 40-330, CAT 31-93. Comp-Att-Int — WAG 10-23-2, CAT 13-24-2. Passing Yards — WAG 159, CAT 128. Fumbles-Lost — WAG 0-0, CAT 6-4. Penalty Yards — WAG 11-78, CAT 2-18. Records — WAG 4-2, CAT 2-4. Total Yards — WAG 489, CAT 221. Punts-Avg. — WAG 1-32.0, CAT 4-17.0.