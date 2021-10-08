Wagoner blows out Catoosa 56-0

Once the second quarter rolled along, you could sense the Bulldogs, and Bulldogs fans, starting to feel comfortable. Rodriguez ran the ball in for a 1 yard touchdown, two minutes into the quarter. On the next possession, Rodriguez threw to a new face on the field — freshman Mattson Swanson at wide receiver for a 21 yard touchdown. The crowd went crazy for that one.

After that, it was pure domination. Senior runningback Marquez Barnett got some love with a 16-yard touchdown with just under four minutes to go until halftime.

With two minutes to go until halftime, fans might remember the ‘turnover debacle.’ First, Rodriguez threw a long pass down the field and it was picked off by Catoosa’s Colyn Treat. But as soon as Catoosa snapped the ball, they too caused a turnover and Wagoner’s Shieldnight picked off the ball. But then — you may have guessed it — Catoosa’s Treat picked off another Wagoner ball.

The debacle wasn’t over. Catoosa lost the ball again and it was picked off by Wagoner junior quarterback Brayden Skeen, and he ran the ball for 36 yards. Rodriguez got one more pass out to Logan Sterling for his second touchdown of the night, and just like that, the score was 42-0.