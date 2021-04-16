Wagoner basketball's Caden Pawpa signs with Bacone

Pawpa, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 23.2 points in five playoff games to help the Bulldogs reach the Class 4A area tournament for the first time since 2010. He had 31 points in his final game at the area tournament.

"He's been through a lot this year with injuries off and on, and fought through that," said then-Wagoner coach Zack Ange after the season finale. "He's tough, a great two-way guard. He's got a great motor. He was very important this year to what we were able to accomplish."