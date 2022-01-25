Wagoner basketball sweeps Locust Grove

WAGONER -- Wagoner swept both basketball games from Locust Grove on Tuesday night.
Wagoner 34, Locust Grove 28 (girls)
Wagoner’s girls defeated Class 4A No. 11 Locust Grove behind a barrage of 3-pointers by guard Elle Bryant, who scored 12 points in the win.
“Elle’s a knock-down shooter, and we don’t expect anything less of her,” Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa said.
Trailing in a low-scoring affair in the second quarter, Cambri Pawpa assisted Bryant from the cross-court to the right wing. Bryant connected on the 3-point shot to give the Bulldogs (9-7) their first lead of the game. About two minutes later, on almost an identical play, Pawpa again assisted Bryant, who knocked down a triple for Wagoner’s first lead of the game, 15-12.
Locust Grove’s second-half attempts to gain footing, however threatening to the Bulldogs, were never realized. After the Pirates (10-5) tied it at 19, Bryant hit her third triple of the game as Wagoner swiftly retook the lead, this time for good.
“Shooting was big in the second half. We felt like we put the ball in the hole a little bit more, but defensively, we were so proud of our kids because they hooked it up for four quarters,” coach Pawpa said. “We haven’t done that very well this season. That’s what we were really harping on last week, was defense, defense, defense.”
Bryant received the no-catch and double-team treatment during the second half, but she did not allow that to slow her productivity; she exploited the new opportunity by beating her defenders to drive inside before dishing to a teammate in the short corner, which frequently led to baskets or trips to the free-throw line.
“Usually, I don’t shoot that good, and I just drive in and keep my eyes open and look for the open girl and trust my teammates,” Bryant said.
Wagoner 56, Locust Grove 44 (boys)
Locust Grove gave hosting Wagoner a scare Tuesday night, but the Bulldogs prevailed.
After trailing by 14 at half, the Pirates stormed back to make it a 3-point game in the fourth quarter thanks to an 18-point half by David Fogleman.
“We knew the third quarter would be big, and I thought we did pretty good,” Wagoner coach Dante Swanson said. “In the fourth quarter, we might have had a couple bad possessions on defense, and after knowing what kind of traps they were going to do, we didn’t react to it well, but we did good enough just to get the win.
“Hopefully we can tighten up and finish the game off a little better next time,” Swanson said.
Corbin Marsey led Wagoner with 19 points.
Wagoner 34, Locust Grove 28 (girls)
Locust Grove;12;0;9;7;--;28
Wagoner;6;9;12;7;--;34
Wagoner scoring leader: Bryant 12.
Wagoner 56, Locust Grove 44 (boys)
Locust Grove;6;6;15;7;--;44
Wagoner;10;16;13;16;--;56
Locust Grove: Fogleman 24, Blair 8, Walkingstick 6, King 3, Bond 2, Schmitt 1.
Wagoner: Marsey 19, Southern 10, Watson 13, Davison 4, Shieldnight 4, Swanson 3.