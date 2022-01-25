Wagoner basketball sweeps Locust Grove

WAGONER -- Wagoner swept both basketball games from Locust Grove on Tuesday night.

Wagoner 34, Locust Grove 28 (girls)

Wagoner’s girls defeated Class 4A No. 11 Locust Grove behind a barrage of 3-pointers by guard Elle Bryant, who scored 12 points in the win.

“Elle’s a knock-down shooter, and we don’t expect anything less of her,” Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa said.

Trailing in a low-scoring affair in the second quarter, Cambri Pawpa assisted Bryant from the cross-court to the right wing. Bryant connected on the 3-point shot to give the Bulldogs (9-7) their first lead of the game. About two minutes later, on almost an identical play, Pawpa again assisted Bryant, who knocked down a triple for Wagoner’s first lead of the game, 15-12.

Locust Grove’s second-half attempts to gain footing, however threatening to the Bulldogs, were never realized. After the Pirates (10-5) tied it at 19, Bryant hit her third triple of the game as Wagoner swiftly retook the lead, this time for good.