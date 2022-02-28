Wagoner Basketball: Lady Bulldogs, Bulldogs lose regional consolation semi-final games

It certainly was not the outcome that Wagoner was looking for at Perkins- Tyron High School Monday afternoon, as both squads lost to their respective opponents in their Regional Consolation Semi-final games.
Girls’ game:
Coming off an exciting, high-scoring game against Cushing on Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs faced Seminole two days later, and lost 48-38.
Cambri Pawpa led the way in scoring with 15 points — and was a spark plug in the first half. She scored 12 points in just the first half alone.
Other scorers for the Lady Bulldogs include Gracie Burckhartzmeyer with 11, Elle Bryant with seven, Jalyn Fourkiller with two, and Kara Bruce, Brooklyn Austin and Jada Riggs with a point each.
Wagoner Lady Bulldogs Head Coach Randi Pawpa said the loss came down to not shooting the ball well.
“They zoned us the whole game, and that kind of messes with you when they dare you to shoot,” she said. “Hats off to Seminole, they did what they were supposed to do.”
The loss means it is the end of the road for the Lady Bulldogs 2021-2022 season — until next year, of course. Their lone senior, Kara Bruce, will graduate, but the rest of the squad will be coming back. It’s a promising moment.
“We got a whole lot better. We thought we could get past Regionals and maybe get in the Area Tournament, but the kids learned a lot and they played hard.”
The expectation will be the same next year. Keep getting better. Keep getting smarter.
“Get excited,” Coach Pawpa told her team at the end of the game. “We’re all going to be right here.”
Guys’ game:
The Wagoner Bulldogs lost 53-35 in what head coach Dante Swanson called, “an unexpected” turn of events facing Ft. Gibson in the Regional Semi-finals.
Swanson was in his first year coaching the Wagoner Bulldogs, and he told the Wagoner County American-Tribune that he thought his team was young at the start of the season. He knew they were on the smaller side and there was going to be a lot of work to do. Despite Monday’s loss, he said having two athletes come up from football helped the team in more ways than one.
They are losing four seniors this year, and his team once again will be considered “young” in his eyes next year, but with a little heart and determination, anything is possible, he said.
“The two previous times we kind of had them (Ft Gibson). This game kind of jumped out, and we weren’t able to get back in control of the game. They just came out and executed a lot better. I think that was it.”
Like the Lady Bulldogs, Monday's loss means it is the end of the road for the 2021-2022 season. Time to start prepping for next year.