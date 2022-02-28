Wagoner Basketball: Lady Bulldogs, Bulldogs lose regional consolation semi-final games

“We got a whole lot better. We thought we could get past Regionals and maybe get in the Area Tournament, but the kids learned a lot and they played hard.”

The expectation will be the same next year. Keep getting better. Keep getting smarter.

“Get excited,” Coach Pawpa told her team at the end of the game. “We’re all going to be right here.”

Guys’ game:

The Wagoner Bulldogs lost 53-35 in what head coach Dante Swanson called, “an unexpected” turn of events facing Ft. Gibson in the Regional Semi-finals.

Swanson was in his first year coaching the Wagoner Bulldogs, and he told the Wagoner County American-Tribune that he thought his team was young at the start of the season. He knew they were on the smaller side and there was going to be a lot of work to do. Despite Monday’s loss, he said having two athletes come up from football helped the team in more ways than one.

They are losing four seniors this year, and his team once again will be considered “young” in his eyes next year, but with a little heart and determination, anything is possible, he said.