 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner Basketball: Lady Bulldogs, Bulldogs lose regional consolation semi-final games
0 Comments

Wagoner Basketball: Lady Bulldogs, Bulldogs lose regional consolation semi-final games

  • 0
Regional Semi-finals--Wagoner vs Ft. Gibson

The Bulldogs tip off against Ft. Gibson

 Justin Ayer

It certainly was not the outcome that Wagoner was looking for at Perkins- Tyron High School Monday afternoon, as both squads lost to their respective opponents in their Regional Consolation Semi-final games.

Girls’ game:

Regional semi-finals- Wagoner vs Seminole girls basketball

The Lady Bulldogs break after a timeout in the Seminole game

Coming off an exciting, high-scoring game against Cushing on Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs faced Seminole two days later, and lost 48-38.

Cambri Pawpa led the way in scoring with 15 points — and was a spark plug in the first half. She scored 12 points in just the first half alone.

Other scorers for the Lady Bulldogs include Gracie Burckhartzmeyer with 11, Elle Bryant with seven, Jalyn Fourkiller with two, and Kara Bruce, Brooklyn Austin and Jada Riggs with a point each.

Wagoner Lady Bulldogs Head Coach Randi Pawpa said the loss came down to not shooting the ball well.

“They zoned us the whole game, and that kind of messes with you when they dare you to shoot,” she said. “Hats off to Seminole, they did what they were supposed to do.”

The loss means it is the end of the road for the Lady Bulldogs 2021-2022 season — until next year, of course. Their lone senior, Kara Bruce, will graduate, but the rest of the squad will be coming back. It’s a promising moment.

“We got a whole lot better. We thought we could get past Regionals and maybe get in the Area Tournament, but the kids learned a lot and they played hard.”

The expectation will be the same next year. Keep getting better. Keep getting smarter.

“Get excited,” Coach Pawpa told her team at the end of the game. “We’re all going to be right here.”

Guys’ game:

The Wagoner Bulldogs lost 53-35 in what head coach Dante Swanson called, “an unexpected” turn of events facing Ft. Gibson in the Regional Semi-finals.

Swanson was in his first year coaching the Wagoner Bulldogs, and he told the Wagoner County American-Tribune that he thought his team was young at the start of the season. He knew they were on the smaller side and there was going to be a lot of work to do. Despite Monday’s loss, he said having two athletes come up from football helped the team in more ways than one.

They are losing four seniors this year, and his team once again will be considered “young” in his eyes next year, but with a little heart and determination, anything is possible, he said.

“The two previous times we kind of had them (Ft Gibson). This game kind of jumped out, and we weren’t able to get back in control of the game. They just came out and executed a lot better. I think that was it.”

Like the Lady Bulldogs, Monday's loss means it is the end of the road for the 2021-2022 season. Time to start prepping for next year.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wagoner hoops falls to Stilwell, Muldrow
Sports

Wagoner hoops falls to Stilwell, Muldrow

  • Updated

In their last official games on Joe Gordon Court in Wagoner for the 2021-2022 season, the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs came up on the short end, falling to a top-ranked Stilwell team on Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert