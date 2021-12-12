Wagoner basketball: Bulldogs show teeth in Haskell tournament; fall to Keys

Girls team:

The Lady Bulldogs fell to Keys 55-46 for runner up in the tournament at Haskell last week. Coach Randi Pawpa said the competition got tougher as the tournament progressed. The team took care of business against Wright Christian Academy 59-15, then beat Catoosa 64-41.

The Lady Bulldogs are led by their lone senior Kara Bruce, and a host of younger players. The top scorers in Wagoner’s win over Catoosa were Gracie Burckhartzmeyer with 21, Elle Bryant with 16, and Cambri Pawpa with 14.

"Overall, it was a good tournament for us," Coach Pawpa said.

Guys team:

Like their fellow Lady Bulldogs, the guys’ squad lost to the Keys Cougars, but in a much tighter margin — three points! The final score was 40-37.

“It looked like we were going to take care of things for the championship game,” said head coach Dante Swanson. “Our guards didn’t handle the pressure very well.” In fact, the Bulldogs only scored three points in the fourth period.