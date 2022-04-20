Wagoner baseball remains optimistic after shutout loss to Oologah

Despite an 8-0 loss to 4A foe Oologah Tuesday night, the Wagoner Bulldogs’ Baseball team (15-10) is remaining optimistic for a positive end to the season as they head into tournament play.

The Bulldogs were unable to get a run in at their home field, while the Mustangs took control early on.

Wagoner Baseball Head Coach Benny Nail said the loss should not get to the players if they keep the right mindset.

“We went through some changes the other day so that’s part of it,” Coach Nail said after the game. “We’re getting there. We just have to come out and hit the ball better.”

In the huddle post-game, Coach Nail said the team can get go out of their slump if they keep working hard,

“We’re not going to sit around and feel sorry for us and blame other people for our mistakes,” he said. “We’re going to work hard and get out of it.”

The Bulldogs will prepare for the Checotah Tournament starting on Thursday, followed by an away Kansas Game on April 25. From there, they get a few days off before they host bi-district play on April 28.

“That will allow our kids to get rested up and be ready to go,” he said. “We’ll be fine.”

