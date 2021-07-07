Wagoner Athletic Department hosts Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, July 17

The Wagoner Athletic Department will host their annual, Sports Hall of Fame banquet Saturday, July 17 at the First Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

Inductees include: Gary Rowe, Winfred McNack, Glen Hurd, Bill Benham, Jess Page, Steve Butler, Tracy Wilson, Marc McFarland, Rena Shaver Thomas, and the 2005 football team.

Wagoner’s 2005 squad was the first team to return to a state championship game in 60 years.

The event was originally scheduled for March 28 at the Robert Hughes Event Center but organizers decided to postpone it due to the COVID-19 situation. All purchased tickets will be honored July 17, according to the Wagoner Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.

Tickets are $15 and are available through the Wagoner Athletic Department. The department can be reached at 918-485-4518.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.