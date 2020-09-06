Wagoner angler Foster wins FLW Pro title

You could say Cameron Foster had the home field advantage in the FLW Toyota Series-Southwestern fishing event Sept. 2-4 on Lake Fort Gibson.
The Toppers resident knows the lake like the back of his hand and used a borrowed boat from a friend to win the $27,228.50 top prize in the pro division.
Robert Kessler of Spring, Texas, captured the Co-Angler division to take home a new boat, motor and trailer.
Foster caught a three-day total of 56 pounds, 11 ounces to easily win the Pro title. He finished 14 pounds, 6 ounces ahead of runner-up Zach Birge of Blanchard.
Kessler’s margin of victory was an even two pounds. It was also his second FLW championship. Kessler won at Toledo Bend between Texas and Louisiana earlier this year before COVID-19 concerns shut things down.
“I used a boat from a friend, Fred Fielder (of Muskogee),” Foster said.
Foster admitted he used good timing and a special jig for success during the three days. It was a different story for all the pros on Day 2, however.
“I told myself to just stay calm,” he added of the tough conditions to catch fish on the second day.
The Pro Division title is Foster’s first. He’s had success in other tournaments, but this was the first title won.
“I had been catching them on the lake [in practice],” Foster said. “But I knew 80 percent of the field was going to be fishing the lake, so I needed to find some different ways to get a big bite. I hadn’t seen a 4-pounder out here in weeks, but I had seen a lot of 3s. So, I knew if I could get 13 or 14 pounds in the boat and get a kicker fish that I would be alright, and that was my goal.”
Foster found the fateful honey hole the weekend before the tournament. He rolled up, shook about 20 fish off—including two big bites—then left. He caught most of his fish up the Grand River.
“I didn’t know what was there or if anything else was there," he recounted.
Now, he figures that hole is just about fished out after three days of pounding through tough conditions that left many experienced anglers in the field scratching their heads.
Foster caught his bass hugging the bottom with a 1/2-ounce Okeechobee craw Bass X football jig with a wire weed guard and a green pumpkin Strike King Rage Craw trailer.
And, it’s also a double victory of sorts for Foster.
In less than a month, he’ll finally start work at his dream job as a full-time firefighter for the City of Muskogee. However, the job means Foster’s podium finish comes with a bittersweet price.
“I will be on probation for the next year, so I won’t be fishing a lot of multi-day tournaments,” he said. “After a year passes, I will be able to take off days and get back to fishing again."
“It’s a dream come true,” Foster said of the win, the job and getting it done this week on the lake that's meant so much to him.
FLW NOTES: Foster wasn’t the only Wagoner fisherman to reach the Top 10 in the Pro or Co-Angler groups. The Brumnett family took home some nice checks for their hard work under the hot and humid conditions.
Brett Brumnett finished sixth in the Pros with a three-day total of 38-12, just three ounces behind fifth place. He still took home a $5,414.00.
“All my family is here,” Brett said. “It was really cool to have my sons here (Eli and Tate). We worked hard and both boys made the top 10.
Eli finished fourth in the Co-Angler division with a total catch of 29-14 for a $2,445.00 pay day. Tate took eighth with a total catch of 23-3 and got a $1,222.00 check.
Coweta's Kyle Cortiana had a nice FLW finish for the second year in a row. Cortiana took seventh in the Pro Division with a total catch of 38-5 to win $4,737.00.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!