Wagoner angler Foster wins FLW Pro title

You could say Cameron Foster had the home field advantage in the FLW Toyota Series-Southwestern fishing event Sept. 2-4 on Lake Fort Gibson.

The Toppers resident knows the lake like the back of his hand and used a borrowed boat from a friend to win the $27,228.50 top prize in the pro division.

Robert Kessler of Spring, Texas, captured the Co-Angler division to take home a new boat, motor and trailer.

Foster caught a three-day total of 56 pounds, 11 ounces to easily win the Pro title. He finished 14 pounds, 6 ounces ahead of runner-up Zach Birge of Blanchard.

Kessler’s margin of victory was an even two pounds. It was also his second FLW championship. Kessler won at Toledo Bend between Texas and Louisiana earlier this year before COVID-19 concerns shut things down.

“I used a boat from a friend, Fred Fielder (of Muskogee),” Foster said.

Foster admitted he used good timing and a special jig for success during the three days. It was a different story for all the pros on Day 2, however.

“I told myself to just stay calm,” he added of the tough conditions to catch fish on the second day.

The Pro Division title is Foster’s first. He’s had success in other tournaments, but this was the first title won.

“I had been catching them on the lake [in practice],” Foster said. “But I knew 80 percent of the field was going to be fishing the lake, so I needed to find some different ways to get a big bite. I hadn’t seen a 4-pounder out here in weeks, but I had seen a lot of 3s. So, I knew if I could get 13 or 14 pounds in the boat and get a kicker fish that I would be alright, and that was my goal.”