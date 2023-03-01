Grand Champ Heifer—Addison Kennedy
Reserve Grand Champ Heifer—Addison Kennedy
Bronze Champ—Tug Kennedy
Grand Champ Steer—Ryan Shipman
Reserve Grand Champ Steer—Addy Kelly
Bronze Steer—Braden Massey
Grand Champ Doe Goat—Kylee Richardson
Reserve Grand Champ Doe Goat—Sophie Lancaster
Bronze Champ Doe Goat—Preston Bunch
Grand Champ Wether Goat—Aiden Rexwinkle
Reserve Grand Wether Goat—Aiden Rexwinkle
Bronze Champ Wether Goat—Rhett Butler
Grand Champ Sheep—Maggie Brumnett
Reserve Grand Champ Sheep—Maggie Brumnett
Bronze Champ Sheep—Aubrie Rexwinkle
Grand Champ Hog—Kaleb Dorr
Reserve Grand Champ Hog—Tennleigh Campbell
Bronze Champ Hog—Tabor Mitchell