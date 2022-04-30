Vermillion shines for Wagoner girls’ golf, team becomes two-time regional champs

When Mechelle Vermillion was a freshman, she thought golf was an old-persons game. Fast forward to her senior year, and she’s a first place regional champion.

Vermillion, a senior on the Wagoner Girls’ Golf squad, and the rest of her team are officially two-time division champions, with a team score of 350. There are four divisions in 4A golf, and the Lady Bulldogs claimed the lowest team score.

Vermillion scored a 78, the lowest in the division. It’s also never been done before in Wagoner Girls’ Golf history. She scored a 122 in her first tournament only three years ago. Needless to say, she’s getting pretty good fast.

Back in February, Vermillion signed with Central Methodist University in Missouri for girls’ golf. It’s a win-win, as she gets to play her new found favorite sport and study marine biology — another deep passion of her’s.

“It was the only school where I could do both,” Vermillion said. “I’m a little nervous because it’s all the way in Missouri, but at the same time I am so excited.”

With a personal score of 78 and a team-wide score of 350, the Lady Bulldogs’ have some pretty positive momentum going into the state tournament on May 4. The tournament will be at the Buffalo Rock golf course in Cushing, Okla.

Vermillion owes her love to golf from her father. She knew she didn’t want to play tennis, so her dad recommended in the beginning of her freshman year, “Why don’t you play golf? If you don’t like it, just quit.” So she took her dad’s word and gave it a shot. By the second semester of her freshman year, she was on the Wagoner Girls’ Golf team, and beating her dad on the course every time.

Look out for her on the driver. It’s her favorite club.

