Undefeated Tigers focus on staying ‘humble and hungry’

Whether it’s a long-time coming win against arch rival Wagoner, a revenge win against OKC McGuinness, or a blow-out win against out-of-state Frontenac, the 3-0 Coweta Tigers have not let off the gas in the win department.
“Honestly I can’t say I expected us to be 3-0,” said head coach Tim Harper after a Wednesday ‘situational day’ practice. “But it is what we planned for”.
The Tigers are on a bye for the Sept. 13 week. The only game-like scenario was a scrimmage against themselves in practice. Bye week or not, the focus and intensity was still present.
Maxpreps has Coweta ranked first in District 5A, and sixth overall in Oklahoma, as of Sept. 16. The Tulsa World ranked Tigers QB Gage Hamm eighth in the All-World top 10 area high school players.
The odds are certainly in their favor for the remainder of the season, but it’s not where their minds are. It’s too early. Their biggest focus: staying humble and hungry.
“We want to go 7-0 in the conference season,” Harper said. “We have to keep working hard and not take anything for granted.”
If you think about it, it’s how they got to 3-0 this season. They were hungry. They were tired of losing to Wagoner, back to back. They were tired of feeling like the underdog. Not anymore.
Since game 5 of the 2019 season, the Tigers are 18-5. They’re currently on a 13-regular game winning streak. But are they satisfied?
“No,” Harper said. “Yes, good things are happening. But we need to stay humble and hungry.”
You’ll hear Coach say that quite a bit. He does not want anyone getting a big head.
No coaches love it when they’re players make mistakes on that field. Coach Harper, without jinxing it, does not seem to have that problem with his Tigers squad so far.
In the three games the Tigers have played, Hamm has yet to throw a pick. The PAT field goal percentage is 100 percent. The Tigers fumbled the ball a couple times, but always recovered.
“I hate to say this but we’ve been good in all three phases, all three weeks,” Harper said.
In fact, he said there hasn’t been a true area of concern other than staying healthy. It’s going to be critical with teams like 3-0 McAlester and much-improved 2-1 Will Rogers on their horizon.
“Our work is definitely cut out for us to duplicate what we did last year.”
The Tigers next game will be at Edison, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.