Undefeated Tigers focus on staying ‘humble and hungry’

If you think about it, it’s how they got to 3-0 this season. They were hungry. They were tired of losing to Wagoner, back to back. They were tired of feeling like the underdog. Not anymore.

Since game 5 of the 2019 season, the Tigers are 18-5. They’re currently on a 13-regular game winning streak. But are they satisfied?

“No,” Harper said. “Yes, good things are happening. But we need to stay humble and hungry.”

You’ll hear Coach say that quite a bit. He does not want anyone getting a big head.

No coaches love it when they’re players make mistakes on that field. Coach Harper, without jinxing it, does not seem to have that problem with his Tigers squad so far.

In the three games the Tigers have played, Hamm has yet to throw a pick. The PAT field goal percentage is 100 percent. The Tigers fumbled the ball a couple times, but always recovered.

“I hate to say this but we’ve been good in all three phases, all three weeks,” Harper said.

In fact, he said there hasn’t been a true area of concern other than staying healthy. It’s going to be critical with teams like 3-0 McAlester and much-improved 2-1 Will Rogers on their horizon.