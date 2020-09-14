Turf woes at Tiger Field prompt game relocations

Insurance adjustors continue to address repairs to Tiger Field in Coweta following a car wreck in August that caused substantial damage to the north end bleachers and turf. In the meantime, school officials are putting together alternative plans for home ballgames.
Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the district is looking to hold junior varsity and junior high games at the track complex just south of the stadium.
As for varsity games, it has yet to be determined if they will be played at the track complex or if the school will need to rent out another stadium in a neighboring district to play home games. Officials must take into consideration how large the crowds are expected to be.
Friday’s scheduled home opener with Muskogee has already been moved to Muskogee. Home games are also scheduled Sept. 25 with Tulsa Edison and Oct. 2 with Tulsa Rogers (homecoming). Shawnee and Durant are scheduled to come to Coweta later in the season.
“We are shooting to have the turf taken care of, but we do not have a green light to get started yet. We are working out details with insurance,” Holmes said late last week. “If they can tell us for sure which direction we can go, then we’ll have a better idea on a timeline.
“If the turf company can get a green light fast enough, we can salvage some of our home games later in the season at the stadium.”
Debris from the crash caused by an errant driver remains embedded in the turf. In fact, someone walking across the damaged part of the field last week pulled a piece of glass out of the sole of his shoe.
“You may not see it on top of the turf, but down in the crumb rubber, it can be there. We’ll have to take the carpet up, pull the rubber out and see what’s there.”
Holmes said the crumb rubber as far out as the 30 yard line on the north end of the field could possibly contain shards of glass, metal pieces, screws and plastic from the wreckage.
As for the north end zone bleachers traditionally occupied by the band, the superintendent does not believe they will be salvageable. He said there is structural damage all through them.
For any games played at the track complex – junior high, junior varsity or varsity – Holmes said there are no extra bleachers that can be moved in. People will need to bring lawn chairs to sit in areas where there is no seating available. Opportunities for social distancing will also need to be considered.
Holmes said opposing teams and their crowd following will help officials determine whether games will be played at the track field or consider another venue.
“When we know what insurance adjusters say and the time frame, we’ll know how everything else will be affected – from students, fans and the band to concessions and the gate,” he concluded.
