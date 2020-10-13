 Skip to main content
Turf installation underway at Tiger Field

Coweta Tiger Field

Crews are busy replacing the entire turf at Tiger Field where the Tigers have yet to play a home game this season. The field has been stripped of everything except the gravel base and is being leveled in preparation for the new turf.

 CLAY ALLEN, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Coweta sports teams and the Tiger Pride Band continue their fall operations without the benefit of using Tiger Field. The field has been primarily off limits since late August when a vehicle crashed into the stadium and caused significant damage.

Glass shards, screws and metal debris were found embedded in the artificial turf from the north end zone to approximately the 30 yard line.

Now that insurance issues have been addressed, the school has contracted with A.T.G. Ram Industries, LLC for turf repair. A contract totaling $318,291 was approved earlier this month by the Coweta Board of Education.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the entire turf will be replaced.

“If all goes well, we expect to play our final regular season home game Nov. 6 against Durant (Senior Night) on the new turf with the possibility of a couple of playoff games to follow,” Holmes said. “In the meantime, we will continue to play our home games at other stadiums. Most likely we will play our Oct. 23 game against Shawnee at Broken Arrow’s stadium.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

