Tulsa junior becomes first female champion at Youth Works Bowfishing Championships in Wagoner

Lauren’s Dad was with her after the championship when she was awarded two bows. One bow was for winning her division and the other was for the overall division. The two of them decided together - on the spot - to donate one bow back to the program so another youth shooter could have it next year.

Woodward couldn’t have been prouder.

“That shows a true sportsman right there at the highest level,” Woodward said.

Last year, Woodward said the second place finisher had an extra bow and did the same thing.

“I really hope this trend keeps going!” Woodward said.

Dunaway knows a thing or two about working hard. She had a 4.0 GPA at Victory Christian School in Tulsa as a junior and was MVP of the girls soccer team. She also has a custom cake business on the side.

Fishing clearly runs in her family, too.

Her father would take Dunaway, and her brother, fishing ever since they were little. Lauren, in particular, always favored bowfishing – a sport where there could be a lot of action, or quite frankly, not much at all. Remember, it’s not easy.

“She’s a very, well-rounded lady.” Dunaway said. “I’m so proud of her.”

