Tulsa junior becomes first female champion at Youth Works Bowfishing Championships in Wagoner

Lauren Dunaway did it all.
She caught four fish with a bow weighing 35.4 pounds at the Youth Works Bowfishing Championships at Freedom Point Campgrounds on Fort Gibson Lake near Wagoner on June 26.
Not only did she win the 16-18 year-old girls division, she also won the girls overall division. Her fish weight of 35.4 pounds was six pounds greater than the second place finisher, and that includes the boys divisions.
“This was her year. I promise you,” said Youth Works Bowfishing Organizer Randy Woodward. He is in his seventeenth year running the program.
Dunaway placed in the girls competition in prior years, but has never come close to catching the boys, according to her father, Todd Dunaway.
210 competitors and their families from approximately five states gathered along Fort Gibson Lake, east of Toppers. Despite a rainy forecast, Dunaway and company kept their composure.
She caught four fish, as required: a carp, buffalo, drum and gar – with a bow.
Think about that for a second. It’s not easy.
“It requires a remarkable amount of practice to get good at it,” said Todd Dunaway. “Hitting a fish underwater with an arrow is very, very difficult.”
Lauren’s Dad was with her after the championship when she was awarded two bows. One bow was for winning her division and the other was for the overall division. The two of them decided together - on the spot - to donate one bow back to the program so another youth shooter could have it next year.
Woodward couldn’t have been prouder.
“That shows a true sportsman right there at the highest level,” Woodward said.
Last year, Woodward said the second place finisher had an extra bow and did the same thing.
“I really hope this trend keeps going!” Woodward said.
Dunaway knows a thing or two about working hard. She had a 4.0 GPA at Victory Christian School in Tulsa as a junior and was MVP of the girls soccer team. She also has a custom cake business on the side.
Fishing clearly runs in her family, too.
Her father would take Dunaway, and her brother, fishing ever since they were little. Lauren, in particular, always favored bowfishing – a sport where there could be a lot of action, or quite frankly, not much at all. Remember, it’s not easy.
“She’s a very, well-rounded lady.” Dunaway said. “I’m so proud of her.”