Toyota Series to host event on Fort Gibson Lake

The 2020 Toyota Series Southwestern Division will continue Sept. 2-4 in Wagoner with the Toyota Series at Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner.
Hosted by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce, the three-day tournament will feature the region’s best bass-fishing pros and co-anglers casting for a top prize of up to $65,000, plus a $35,000 bonus if the winner is a qualified Phoenix Boat owner.
“This is going to be a fun tournament. The entire lake will be in play,” said Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit angler Kyle Cortiana of Coweta, who has finished in second place twice at Fort Gibson Lake in Toyota Series competition. “I think the backs of the creeks will be a big player – we’ve had some rain water coming in – and of course there are plenty of fish out on the main lake.
“Topwater baits, flipping docks, fishing brush piles – I don’t think it will be one specific pattern that wins,” Cortiana continued. “It’s not going to be easy fishing. The key to separating yourself from the pack will be getting a big bite or two each day.”
Cortiana thinks the key to doing well in the tournament will be overcoming the stretches of time with no fish but still sticking to the game plan.
“Not spinning out is going to be the key,” Cortiana said. “The most important decision will be knowing when to stick to your game plan or when to scrap it. We’re hitting the water a little earlier than usual. The last few events have been later in September and more of a fall bite.
“Any way you want to fish it, Fort Gibson Lake is a lot of fun and we’re going to see some good fish caught,” Cortiana went on to say. “I just hope I can get over my second-place curse and get a win one of these years.”
Anglers will take off daily at 7 a.m. from the north dock at Taylor Ferry Marina in Wagoner. Weigh-ins will also be held at the marina and begin at 3 p.m. Attendance is limited to competing anglers and essential staff only.
Fans are encouraged to follow the event online through the “FLW Live” weigh-in broadcasts and daily coverage at FLWFishing.com.
In Toyota Series regular-season competition, payouts are based on the number of participants competing in the event, scaling up for every 20 boats over 160 and scaling down for every boat below 160.
With a 160-boat field, pros fish for a top prize of $40,000, plus an extra $35,000 if FLW PHOENIX BONUS qualified. Co-anglers cast for the top prize of a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower outboard (valued at $33,500) plus $5,000 cash.