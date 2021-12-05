Tigers battle: Coweta takes on Tahlequah in basketball home opener

Girls game: The Tigers dominated this game from the start, and unfortunately, it wasn't the Coweta Tigers. Tahlequah took control early on, scoring 22 unanswered points in the first period. By halftime, it was 39-7 Tahlequah. The final score was 70-26. Junior guard Cooper Hilton led the way in points for Coweta. Coweta is 0-2 for the season, after losing to Pryor in Game 1. Next up is the week-long Jerry Oquin tournament in Inola.

Guys game: This matchup ultimately went in Coweta’s favor, however things got nerve-wracking in the third period. Tahlequah was able to tie up the score to 35 with just under three minutes to go in the period after a dominate Coweta first half. As soon as the fourth period rolled around, Coweta took care of business thanks to a team-wide effort of baskets by Juniors Tyland Holdman, Mason Ford and seniors Trey Bartholomew and Tye Lair to name a few. Coweta started the season 2-0. The guys are also competing in the Inola tournament.