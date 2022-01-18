Tigers battle: Coweta boys win; girls lose

Lady Tigers:
After nearly a half-week off without any in-person learning, the Lady Tigers returned back to Coweta High’s gym for a competitive matchup against Pryor. Although the Coweta Tigers did have some big moments, especially in the second period, it was not enough. The Lady Tigers lost by 10 points to Pryor.
Junior guard Cooper Hilton got things going in the first half, leading the Lady Tigers’ roster with eight points.
The Lady Tigers were down by four points at the end of the first period, but ultimately they came back fighting in the second, thanks to a deep three by Hilton. After a solid two points by Kaleigh Winkle following, the Lady Tigers took their first lead of the game.
The third period had a lot of offensive power in it from both squads. Pryor guard Madison Burroughs’ was definitely feeling her groove though, with 10 points to herself in the quarter. The Lady Tigers were down 31-26 to end the period.
Even though there were a high number of Coweta successes in the game, it was not enough at the end. Coweta fell to Pryor 38-28.
Tigers:
Senior Trevor Freeman came out firing in the first period with five points, followed by a dynamic Mason Ford assist and dunk by Tyland Holdman. That made the crowd ecstatic — and the Tigers ended the first period leading 11-6.
Once the second period rolled along, Pryor creeped back up and made it a two point game early on. Thanks to major contributions between Tyland Holdman and Tye Lair at the end of the period, the Coweta Tigers had a dominating finish. They ended the half leading Pryor, 24-11.
Pryor came back with some juice early on with a pair of layups, but Coweta came back with more, thanks to a pair of threes by six-two senior, Trevor Freeman. With two minutes to go in the third period, the Tigers led 37-19 and finished 45-26. Freeman had a dominant third period, and one that gave him a smile or two.
With five minutes to go until regulation, the Tigers led by 20 points. Ultimately, they finished in pure Coweta fashion, winning 59-39.