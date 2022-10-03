Three former Wagoner football players part of big games

Two weeks ago, three Wagoner High School former football stars had big things happen on the gridiron.

Here is a breakdown of Bulldogs now playing on the collegiate level and on Sunday in the National Football League.

• Patrick Curley–Curley plays backup linebacker and first team on special teams for Texas Tech.

Curley had never played on a team that had beaten Texas. That was until the Red Raiders pulled out a 37-34 overtime win in Lubbock, Texas.

“The fifth time was the charm,” Curley said of his four previous attempts to knock off the Longhorns. “It was special. A lot of hard work paid off. I’m glad for my teammates.”

As the game ended, Tech fans stormed the field. The grounds crew saw the swarm coming and folded the goal posts down to the turf.

This has already been a big year for Curley. He will finish graduate school and earn a MBA in Curley’s last season of football.

He’s already accepted a job upon graduation with Conoco-Phillips. He will begin his career off the gridiron in Midland, Texas, in February.

“Life has really been good, especially the last few weeks,” Curley added.

• Isaac Smith–The former Wagoner High School defensive end now plays backup on special teams for Texas Tech.

However, Smith was moved up to first team after teammate suffered an injury. That allowed Smith to join Curley in action.

Curley said to share the field with another former Bulldog was memorable. “That was pretty special,” Curley explained.

• Malcolm Rodriguez–A week before Texas Tech’s big win over Texas, Detroit Lions’ rookie linebacker had graded out with a high total. No one that had seen Rodriguez play at Oklahoma State or Wagoner High was surprised.

“As far as I’m concerned, they (Detroit) got the steal of the draft (with Rodriguez in the 6th round),” Curley said.

Curley and Rodriguez played on three Wagoner football teams together. Curley knew of Rodriguez’s work ethic even before the “Hard Knocks” series about the Lions was on cable.

“He’s always been a blue-collar worker,” Curley said. “His success has been well deserved.”

Rodriguez and Curley have kept in touch over the years through texts when Wagoner was in a big playoff game. Since the NFL fall camp began, the communications have slowed for obvious scheduling reasons.

“I got to live vicariously through OSU and Malcolm,” Curley added about Rodriguez’s days in Stillwater.

What was Curley’s take on the “Hard Knocks” series and Rodriguez’s role in it?

“He put Wagoner on the map!” Curley said.

Against Seattle on Sunday, Oct. 2, the NFL statistics bureau had Rodriguez with three assisted tackles and a forced fumble. The Lions, however, still lost in a shootout 48-45.