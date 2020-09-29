 Skip to main content
Teams sought for 'Knock Out Violence' tournament

Teams sought for 'Knock Out Violence' tournament

News Brief

“Knock Out Violence” is the theme of a benefit softball tournament planned Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Coweta Sports Complex. Sponsored by Help-in-Crisis, the competition will honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Competition begins at 9 a.m. and will continue through the evening.

“This double-elimination tournament will be a battle between police, fire, EMS and district attorneys to determine who is the best at the sport,” explained DVSA Advocate Whitley Pearson. “We thought a softball tournament would be a really good way to not only raise money for our non-profit agency, but to show the community our strong working relationships across agencies.”

While Help-in-Crisis has never done a softball tournament before, organizers hope to make this an annual event going forward.

Assisting HIC in coordinating the tournament are officials with Wagoner County Emergency Management.

Tournament registration is $150 per team and teams must sign up by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

On game day, gate admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Children ages 5-under will be admitted free.

For more information or to register a team, call the Help-in-Crisis Wagoner office at 918-485-7003.

