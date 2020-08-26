Strong senior class to anchor 2020 Tigers

Experience, maturity and hard work in the trenches set the tone for senior classes on most football teams. Their past experiences lay the foundation for younger players to build on.

Coweta Tiger football is blessed to have 14 seniors set to provide that anchor.

Second-year Head Coach Tim Harper worked hard last year to establish his overall game philosophy. It is based on the 212-degree theory of what happens when water reaches that magic temperature and turns into steam to power massive machines.

Defensive Coordinator Macklin Chermack, along with his staff of David McGrath (OL), Joe McHenry (LB) and Chase Stookey (DB), intently worked to improve the ability to stop opponents from matching the Tigers in scoring.

Five seniors rose to the top in making that progress impressive.

Justin Hines has been recognized with “All World” honors after managing 47 tackles (seven solo), a team leading six sacks and two fumble recoveries. Hank Searcy was second in tackles with 62, including a team leading 14 solo stops. He also made five tackles for loss.

Jaxson Stidham finished with 52 tackles (eight solo) and four for loss, two pass interceptions and one fumble recovery. James Dougherty added 31 tackles (eight solo), one for loss, three pass interceptions and one fumble recovery. William Withers had 14 tackles, with two for loss, and one sack.

Offensively, tight end/running back Gunnar McCollough scored 40 points for the Tigers. He caught 33 balls for 610 yards and four touchdowns, with the longest being a 72-yard score. He rushed 17 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns, with a scoring run of 60-yards.