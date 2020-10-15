State softball: Coweta advances to 5A semifinals with 4-1 win over Del City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Coweta shortstop Sherri Mason broke open a scoreless game with a two-RBI, inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning Thursday as the Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the 5A softball tournament with a 4-1 win over Del City at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Coweta (33-3) advances to play Lawton Eisenhower, which defeated Durant 4-3, at 11 a.m. Friday.
Sophomore pitcher Braedyn Sheofee improved to 15-2, giving up one run on three hits, while striking out five and walking one in seven innings.
“We started off slow offensively but were playing pretty good defense. We were able to string a few hits together and once we started hitting the ball, we were able to take advantage of our small ball game and broke it open,” coach Blake Dunn said. "Seems like when one of our girls gets a hit we start rolling and were able to finish it off. Braedyn Sheofee did a good job hitting her spots and the moment was not too large for our young players."
The Tigers scored their four runs off five hits. Opening the top of the fifth inning, Dasia Mason reached on an error. With two outs and a two-strike count, Sherri Mason blasted a line drive to the left-centerfield fence and used her speed to score a two-RBI home run for the first two runs.
Then in the top of the sixth, sophomore third baseman Kayley Iott led off with a line-drive single to right field, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Bailey Cooper. Iott scored on a pass ball for a 3-0 lead.
For the final run, Brooklinn Thomas reached on an error then later scored on an RBI single by freshman Whitney Holcomb.
6A-4A state tournament
6A
All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City
THURSDAY
Edmond Deer Creek 5, Mustang 4
Southmoore 7, Jenks 6
Stillwater vs. Edmond Memorial, 4 p.m.
Owasso vs. Shawnee, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Edmond Deer Creek vs. Jenks, 11 a.m.
Stillwater/Ed. Memorial winner vs. Owasso/Shawnee winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 5 p.m.
5A
THURSDAY
Coweta 4, Del City 1
Lawton Ike 4, Durant 3
Claremore vs. Tahlequah, 4 p.m.
Guymon vs. Carl Albert, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Coweta vs. Lawton Ike, 11 a.m.
Claremore/Tahlequah winner vs. Guymon/Carl Albert winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 2:30 p.m.
4A
THURSDAY
Hilldale 5, Cushing 2
Lone Grove 4, Bristow 0
Skiatook vs. Tecumseh, 4 p.m.
Tuttle vs. Broken Bow, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Lone Grove vs. Hilldale, 11 a.m.
Tuttle/Broken Bow winner vs. Skiatook/Tecumseh winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, noon
