State softball: Coweta advances to 5A semifinals with 4-1 win over Del City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Coweta shortstop Sherri Mason broke open a scoreless game with a two-RBI, inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning Thursday as the Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the 5A softball tournament with a 4-1 win over Del City at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Coweta (33-3) advances to play Lawton Eisenhower, which defeated Durant 4-3, at 11 a.m. Friday.

Sophomore pitcher Braedyn Sheofee improved to 15-2, giving up one run on three hits, while striking out five and walking one in seven innings.

“We started off slow offensively but were playing pretty good defense. We were able to string a few hits together and once we started hitting the ball, we were able to take advantage of our small ball game and broke it open,” coach Blake Dunn said. "Seems like when one of our girls gets a hit we start rolling and were able to finish it off. Braedyn Sheofee did a good job hitting her spots and the moment was not too large for our young players."

The Tigers scored their four runs off five hits. Opening the top of the fifth inning, Dasia Mason reached on an error. With two outs and a two-strike count, Sherri Mason blasted a line drive to the left-centerfield fence and used her speed to score a two-RBI home run for the first two runs.