Starks, Bell receive boost from Mason’s return as Coweta rolls over Durant

COWETA — It went about as well as Coach Tim Harper thought it would, as his Coweta team followed up a statement victory last week with another strong performance, keeping the ball rolling on a special season.

LoLo Bell scored three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) and Na’Kylan Starks completed 9-of-13 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Coweta to a dominant 58-6 triumph over Durant Thursday night at Tiger Field in a District 5A-3 contest.

“Honestly, we probably played about what I would have figured,” Harper said. “We were a little bit flat, but our kids, when they make up their mind they want to play, they’re pretty good. So we’re thankful for the win, we’re thankful for the effort the kids put in and outside of one or two plays on defense, our kids played exceptional again.”

Mason Ford contributed four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown, while Will Mason returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown on his first play of the season, and the No. 1-ranked Tigers rolled from there. Mason, who took over running back duties in the second half, gained a team-high 76 yards and a touchdown, on 14 rushes.

“We were able to get him eligible, and he’s back with us,” Harper said of Mason’s return. “It wasn’t an academic issue, we just had him sitting out for a while. He had an outstanding season last year for us, so we’re excited to have him back. He’s got to get in shape, but we’re excited about him being here and keep him in good standing.”

“It’s a huge boost,” Starks said of watching the opening kickoff go the distance. “We wanted to go on offense, but Will had other plans.”

Coweta (7-0, 4-0 District 5A-3), sitting atop the district standings, entered the game having averaged 54.3 points in its previous four games, while shutting out three of those opponents, including a stunning 49-0 win over the previous No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A, McAlester.

Following such an emotional triumph last week, it was understandable if there would be a bit of a letdown, but that didn’t really happen.

“We just wanted to come out here and take care of business tonight, forget about the McAlester game, it’s in the past, we just want to keep moving forward,” Starks said. “This game is in the past, too, so keep working hard.”

And of course, there’s always things to improve upon, as both Harper and Starks pointed out.

“Our kids, we got a lot to get better at, we’re not good enough at anything just yet,” said Harper, sporting the new Mohawk haircut he got last week, something he promised his team he’d do if the Tigers beat McAlester. “We still make a lot of mistakes, so hopefully, we get a lot better.

Probably the neatest thing is, it’s been a long time since Coweta started 7-0 so we’re happy to be here.”

“I feel like tonight, I played kind of sloppy, but we’re going to get it fixed,” Starks added. “My O-line played great today, my receivers did a great job today, and overall, I did feel like I accomplished some good things, but I got to clean up the mistakes.”

Durant (1-6, 1-3) was led offensively by sophomore Adam Haney, who gained 81 yards on 18 rushes, accounting for 60 percent of his team’s offense.

In addition to the Tiger special teams contributing to the victory, Coweta’s defense enjoyed a strong day, too, limiting Durant to just 135 yards of offense, including 64 in the first half.

By the time Starks connected with Nate Long for a 5-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter, giving the Tigers a 28-0 lead, Durant had only earned one first down (and that was on a penalty) and had negative-14 yards of offense.

The Lions finally put together a strong offensive drive on their next possession, though, as they marched 76 yards on nine plays, chewing nearly six minutes off the clock, converting two different fourth downs, before Jaylon Saxon connected with Kaydon Mimms for a 52-yard touchdown pass 1:38 before halftime.

Coweta responded to with another scoring drive, capped off by a 5-yard TD pass from Starks to Bell with 13.5 seconds left, to make it 35-6 heading into the half.

“Our goal is to play 48 minutes and we probably felt like we played about 22 and a half in the first half, when we gave up that score, so we were a little down on them for that, but these kids played hard,” Harper said. “They just got to keep getting better and stay healthy.”

COWETA 58, DURANT 6

DUR 0 6 0 0 — 6

COW 21 14 7 16 — 58

First Quarter

COW — Mason 70 kickoff return (Parker Stephens kick), 11:45

COW — Bell 16 run (Stephens kick), 7:54

COW — Bell 11 run (Stephens kick), 1:57

Second quarter

COW — Long 5 pass from Starks (Stephens kick), 7:20

DUR — Mims 52 pass from Saxon (run failed), 1:38

COW — Bell 5 pass from Starks (Stephens kick), :13

Third quarter

COW — Mason 1 run (Stephens kick), 5:08

Fourth quarter

COW — Mason Ford 41 pass from Starks (pass failed), 10:44

COW — Williams 14 run (Stephens kick), 8:45

COW — Stephens 40 FG, 1:12

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: DUR—8, COW—21; Rushes-Yards: DUR—47-83, COW—31-165; Comp-Att-Int: DUR—2-4-0, COW—11-15-0; Passing Yards: DUR—52, COW—154; Fumbles-Lost: DUR—1-0, COW—1-1; Penalty Yards: DUR—1-10, COW—3-15; Records: DUR—1-6 (1-3), COW—7-0 (4-0); Total Yards: DUR—135, COW—319; Punts-Avg.: DUR—7-26.7, COW—0-0.