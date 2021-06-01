Spring football practice productive for Tigers

For the first time in three seasons as Coweta’s football head coach, Tim Harper is able to lead the Tigers in spring practice.

In 2019, Harper was hired after spring practice was completed. Last year, spring practice for all teams across the state was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I haven’t had one of these for a while,” Harper said, referring to spring practice. “It’s going great. The kids are working hard and we have quite a few players back.”

It’s a balancing act this spring for the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“We have some kids who play three sports and are tired,” Harper said. “It’s not a time to let down and we need to work and get better, but at the same time we want to be smart. We don’t have to be game ready in May. The spring is a time we can experiment on some things we can do differently on offense and defense.”

The Tigers are coming off a 10-2 season. Their first two games this season will be against the teams they lost to last year — Oklahoma City McGuinness and defending Class 4A champion Wagoner.