Spring football practice productive for Tigers

For the first time in three seasons as Coweta’s football head coach, Tim Harper is able to lead the Tigers in spring practice.
In 2019, Harper was hired after spring practice was completed. Last year, spring practice for all teams across the state was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I haven’t had one of these for a while,” Harper said, referring to spring practice. “It’s going great. The kids are working hard and we have quite a few players back.”
It’s a balancing act this spring for the Tigers’ coaching staff.
“We have some kids who play three sports and are tired,” Harper said. “It’s not a time to let down and we need to work and get better, but at the same time we want to be smart. We don’t have to be game ready in May. The spring is a time we can experiment on some things we can do differently on offense and defense.”
The Tigers are coming off a 10-2 season. Their first two games this season will be against the teams they lost to last year — Oklahoma City McGuinness and defending Class 4A champion Wagoner.
Coweta fell to McGuinness in the 5A quarterfinals last year. Harper added McGuinness to the regular-season schedule and they will visit the Fighting Irish in the season opener Aug. 27. McGuinness finished last year as the 5A runner-up for the fourth time in five years — with all those championship game losses coming against Midwest City Carl Albert.
“That will be good for our kids to play them again and to see where we are as a team,” Harper said.
Coweta returns most of its key players on offense, led by senior quarterback Gage Hamm, who accounted for 2,962 yards and 35 touchdowns in 12 games last season. Hamm passed for 2,255 yards and 21 TDs with only three interceptions. He rushed for 707 yards and 14 TDs.
“Gage is like having another coach on the field,” Harper said. “He knows exactly what we’re looking for.”
Coweta’s top receiver is junior Mason Ford, who had 41 receptions for 795 yards and 10 TDs despite hampered for a few weeks by an ankle injury. Ford also averaged 8.6 yards on 34 carries and had six touchdowns as a rusher.
“He’s a 4.4 in the 40 kid who is also stronger than he looks,” Harper said.
Another player to watch on offense is junior Na’kylan Starks, who is the backup quarterback.
“He can play anything,” Harper said. “If Gage couldn’t play, Starks is more than capable of leading us. He’s a good quarterback in the run game and can throw the ball.”
Starks rushed for 432 yards last year and also had 20 receptions for 215 yards.
Coweta junior running back William Mason has been impressive this spring after rushing for 318 yards and six TDs last season.
“He’s had the best spring of anybody,” Harper said. “I am real pleased with him.”
Another running back to watch is sophomore Lolo Bell.
Coweta returns four of five starters on the offensive line — seniors Caleb Phillips, Brok Estes, Luke Morgan and Maverick McCollough.