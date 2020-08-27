Sophomore talent to be major contributors

The sophomore Coweta roster is loaded with talent just looking for a chance to preform. Twenty-eight (28) athletes comprise one of the more talented classes we have seen in years.
A highlight of that talent bubbled to the surface last season with the numbers and success demonstrated by Na’Kylan Starks and Mason Ford.
Starks, working all over the field on both offense and defense, was back-up quarterback to Gage Hamm. He also worked as a running back, wide receiver and kick return specialist.
His blazing speed resulted in 18 points scored, including an 84-yard touchdown gallop on a kick return and a 46-yard touchdown run from scrimmage.
Starks finished last season completing 10 of 13 passes for 171 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception. He rushed 34 times for 165 yards, two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 87 yards.
On special teams, he returned seven kicks for 194 yards to average 27.7 yards per return.
Ford led the Tigers in receiving yards, catching 47 passes for 641 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 99-yard catch and run to set the Coweta Tiger record for longest scoring pass play. He led the Tigers in scoring with 72 points and rushed for 410 yards on 48 carries and four touchdowns.
He returned 15 kickoffs for a 31.7 yard average and an 87-yard TD return. He also returned two punts for an 11.5 average.
Defensively, he recorded 20 tackles (four solo) and two for loss while intercepting three passes, second on the team.
Ford has been honored by the Tulsa World with nomination as one of the kick returners in consideration for All World honors.
Completing the sophomore roster are Justis Grammar, Avery Eischen, Cam Dooley, Nate Long, Nate Maledon, Braden Youngker, Thomas Cehand, Cage Stidham, William Mason, Justin Stover, Wiley Holmes, Parker Stephens, Raice Speaks, Cameron Ford, Lane Kester, Sam Stratton, Avery Underwood, Brett Watkins, Malachi Springsted, Seminole Taylor, Wyatt Holmes, Josh Pilcher, Grant Owens, Carson Flanary and Thomas Smith.