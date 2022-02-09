 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Signing Day: Wagoner linebacker commits to McPherson
Hilldale vs Wagoner

Wagoner's Gabe Goodnight yells after recovering a Hilldale fumble during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/12/21.

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

Wagoner senior linebacker Gabe Goodnight, 6’0, 225 pounds, has officially committed to play football at McPherson College.

He made the announcement via his personal twitter and Facebook pages on Jan. 17

Like in Wagoner, Goodnight will be a Bulldog, and play linebacker for the Division II college in McPherson, KS.

Goodnight was approached by McPherson Defensive Coordinator Evan Knight in December of 2021 and received an offer, according to Goodnight.

Both Wagoner and Coweta’s Signing Days are Wednesday, Feb. 9. This article will be updated.

news@wagonercountyat.com

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

