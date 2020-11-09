 Skip to main content
Sign up today for chamber golf tourney

Sign up today for chamber golf tourney

Golf tournament

There is still time to sign up for the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament planned Friday, Nov. 13 at Sequoyah Golf Course. Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said four slots remain available for the four-person scramble.

Activity begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Along the way, whoever hits a hole-in-one on hole number 10 will win $10,000.

Prizes will be awarded to the first and second place teams and to the golfers with the longest drive, longest putt and coming closest to the pin on a designated hole.

Entry fee is $250 per team and includes green fee, cart and lunch. To sign up, call the chamber office at 918-485-3414 or send an email to chamber@thecityofwagoner.org.

“Tell your boss you are taking the day off to represent your company in our tournament,” Mallett invites. “The City of Wagoner team won last year and has already signed up with hopes of winning again in 2020.

“It’s all about bragging rights while supporting your local chamber. Come join the fun!”

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

