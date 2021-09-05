Serowski takes helm as Wagoner Volleyball head coach

The 1-13 Bulldogs may not be the fanciest or the most talented team in the league this year, but they’ve got athleticism, spunk, and a brand new head coach with plenty of experience.

Derek Serowski may have grown up focused on football in high school and college, but volleyball has always been near and dear to his heart. Not to mention, it runs in his family.

His wife, Stephanie Kane, is a freshman volleyball and co-varsity coach in Jenks — her alma mater. She used to be a head volleyball coach at Norman North High School, and Serowski was an assistant coach on her squad.

When the job came available for Kane in Jenks — and sooner rather than later— for Serowski in Wagoner, it became the perfect fit for the two of them. Serowski does have to make a roughly 40 minute drive from Jenks though.

The 40 minute, daily commute has been worth it for Serowski. He does a lot of thinking about his young Bulldog team with a great deal of potential.

“We only have four seniors and a handful of juniors,” Serowski said. “There’s a lot of talent on this team. I didn’t expect us to go in there and take on everyone head first.”