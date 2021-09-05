Serowski takes helm as Wagoner Volleyball head coach

The 1-13 Bulldogs may not be the fanciest or the most talented team in the league this year, but they’ve got athleticism, spunk, and a brand new head coach with plenty of experience.
Derek Serowski may have grown up focused on football in high school and college, but volleyball has always been near and dear to his heart. Not to mention, it runs in his family.
His wife, Stephanie Kane, is a freshman volleyball and co-varsity coach in Jenks — her alma mater. She used to be a head volleyball coach at Norman North High School, and Serowski was an assistant coach on her squad.
When the job came available for Kane in Jenks — and sooner rather than later— for Serowski in Wagoner, it became the perfect fit for the two of them. Serowski does have to make a roughly 40 minute drive from Jenks though.
The 40 minute, daily commute has been worth it for Serowski. He does a lot of thinking about his young Bulldog team with a great deal of potential.
“We only have four seniors and a handful of juniors,” Serowski said. “There’s a lot of talent on this team. I didn’t expect us to go in there and take on everyone head first.”
How could he? He’s a brand new coach bringing in a completely different style of volleyball than what Wagoner is used to.
“They haven’t seen a lot of systematic volleyball yet. A lot of the stuff I came in with was new to them,” he said.
As for short term goals, Serowski wants to transition the volleyball culture into a greater competitive environment. Many of the players do other sports — which is great — but he’d like to see some athletes give volleyball more focus and attention.
His long term goal is short and simple: get to a state championship.
“I’ve been a part of some teams that went to state. Although it wasn’t the outcomes that we were hoping for, it’s always an honor to get to a tournament and play with the best of the best at the end of the year.”
Wagoner Volleyball practices, in laments terms, seem plain fun. The music is blasting during drills and lowered when instruction is being given. The girls are laughing, smiling and clearly enjoying the environment with teammates. They’re eager to learn, coachable, and want to get better every day. It’s apparent by their body language and attention to detail during drills.
Luckily for Serowski, he’s got a young enough team to foster some competitive, volleyball growth in the months and years ahead.
“Our team has got a ton of potential,” he said. “We’re out there competing. It’s just a different experience for them.”