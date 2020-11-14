Secrest, Burcham earn All State accolades

Coweta cross country runners Hailey Secrest and Brelee Burcham have received 2020 All State recognition for their efforts at the 5A State Cross Country Championships earlier this month.

Both young ladies medaled individually in the Top 15 at State. Secrest finished ninth with a time of 20:05.79 while Burcham finished 11th with a time of 22.09.

They helped lead their Lady Tiger team to a fourth place overall finish at State before competing one last time on Saturday, Nov. 14 in Broken Arrow.

“The girls got to put an exclamation point on a very good season by participating in the Meet of Champions Saturday,” Head Coach Mike Wilson said.

At that competition, both Lady Tiger runners finished in the top half of the race. Burcham placed 25th with a time of 20:35.68 while Secrest placed 36th with a time of 21:13.48.

Over the course of the 2020 season, both Burcham and Secrest finished in the Top 10 at four of their races.

“It has been my honor to coach these special athletes, and that goes for all the kids in the program,” Wilson noted. “I consider this more of a blessing than just a job because of their tremendous attitudes and character.

“I tell them all the time it is their character that matters most. I love the people they are growing up to be more than just what they do on the course.”

