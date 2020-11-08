Season ends for Wagoner Cross Country

The Bulldogs finished in 18th place – the same as they finished in 2019.

“We are disappointed, but we are not heartbroken,” Muehlenweg noted. “For our younger runners, there are a lot of lessons learned from this experience. We are learning the differences between a good team and a great team are the little things that we overlook …. rest, diet and things like that that must become habits during the season.

“Mindset for next year will be something we focus on.”

Seniors completing their high school XC careers at State were Vunetich, Ripp and McKinney.

Muehlenweg said was really proud of Cantrell, who ran against 180 girls in the competition without any of her teammates.

“That’s a big success for her to just go out there and do that. It’s a tough thing to do,” he admitted.

Muehlenweg said for the boys, Coward looks forward to stepping up as a senior leader next year as does Cantrell, who will return for her senior campaign with the Lady Bulldogs.

“For next year, James and Liz are ready to take on that role to be real leaders for the team,” he said. “The experience over the last couple of days at State will be beneficial to them as they get ready for next year.”