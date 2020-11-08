Season ends for Wagoner Cross Country

The 2020 Wagoner Cross Country season has come to a close, but not before several Bulldog athletes had an opportunity to compete on the sport’s biggest stage at the 4A State Cross Country Meet held Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Edmond Santa Fe.
The Wagoner boys qualified for the meet as a team and finished in 18th place overall. Leading the way was senior John Vunetich whose time of 17:43.31 earned him a 20th place finish. James Coward was the second Bulldog across the finish line. He finished 67th with a time of 18:58.81.
Albert Garay (19:58.61) finished in 114th place, followed by Anthony Ripp (20:06.66) in 120th place. Richie Hardin (20:44.54) placed 142nd and Gabriel Alsip (22:49.17) was 159th. Will McKinney (25:07.76) finished 164th.
In the girls’ division, Elizabeth Cantrell was the lone Lady Bulldog to compete and finished in 149th place. Her time was 16:04.66.
Although he had hopes for a better finish, Coach Alan Muehlenweg said there were some positive takeaways from the meet.
“As the boys kept going this season, they kept running stronger and stronger. We had some real expectations there,” Muehlenweg said. “We ran well (Wednesday), but about 80 percent of what we’ve been capable of this season. We just didn’t’ run as strong as we had been.”
The coach said he was shocked by some of the runners who beat Vunetich at State as their Regional times were not as strong as Wagoner’s qualifying times.
The Bulldogs finished in 18th place – the same as they finished in 2019.
“We are disappointed, but we are not heartbroken,” Muehlenweg noted. “For our younger runners, there are a lot of lessons learned from this experience. We are learning the differences between a good team and a great team are the little things that we overlook …. rest, diet and things like that that must become habits during the season.
“Mindset for next year will be something we focus on.”
Seniors completing their high school XC careers at State were Vunetich, Ripp and McKinney.
Muehlenweg said was really proud of Cantrell, who ran against 180 girls in the competition without any of her teammates.
“That’s a big success for her to just go out there and do that. It’s a tough thing to do,” he admitted.
Muehlenweg said for the boys, Coward looks forward to stepping up as a senior leader next year as does Cantrell, who will return for her senior campaign with the Lady Bulldogs.
“For next year, James and Liz are ready to take on that role to be real leaders for the team,” he said. “The experience over the last couple of days at State will be beneficial to them as they get ready for next year.”
Muehlenweg said as a first year head coach, he could not have asked for a better season. He applauded his runners for responding well to some of the harder things he asked them to do.
“We were running at Western Hills at least once a week. The boys had gotten up to doing six and a half miles and the girls were doing five. I pushed and they responded,” he commented. “I’m excited about the foundation that we laid this season – especially with our middle school group and planting the seeds of what I hope will be a long-term success story for Wagoner cross country.”
As the season closes out, Vunetich and Coward have both received 2020 All Region honors.
