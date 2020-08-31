Season begins Sept. 5 for Wagoner Cross Country

After a period of participating in Summer Pride activities and technical workouts, Wagoner cross country athletes are ready to kick off their 2020 season. Their first contest will be Saturday, Sept. 5 in Sapulpa.

Coach Alan Muehlenweg said he has a good core group of both boys and girls on the varsity teams who bring experience to the course.

He will look to returning juniors Jillian Strange and Liz Cantrell, sophomore Serenity Eaton and freshman Maggie Wheeler to pace the Lady Bulldogs. Others on the roster include junior Presley Miller and freshmen Gracie Appleton, Tori Collis and Destinee Pierce.

For the Bulldogs, he will look to senior leader John Vunetich, along with seniors Will McKinney and Anthony Ripp, juniors Albert Garay and Gabriel Alsip and sophomores James Coward and Richie Hardin to set the pace.

Others on the roster include senior Alexis Guerrero, sophomore Dominique Chumley and freshman Colton Mullins.

“Our goal is to not only make it to State, but to get on the stage at State,” Muehlenweg said. “The thing that’s different about this year is they have a real vision for what they want to accomplish. It has expanded past our top runners, and that’s what we’ve been trying to sell this first week and coming into school.

“It’s not enough for John (Vunetich) and Jill (Strange) to be our best runners. We have to have that fifth place runner improve as well. When they do, that’s when our team succeeds.”

Muehlenweg reminded that team scores come from the top five runners, and schools want the lowest scores possible.