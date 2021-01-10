Scoring struggles continue for Wagoner Lady Bulldogs

The road was rough for Wagoner Lady Bulldog basketball last week as they struggled through three losses against opponents in the Lincoln Christian Tournament in Tulsa Jan. 7-9.

On Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs squared off with host Lincoln Christian and dropped a 37-74 loss.

“The first quarter we went toe for toe and played them tough,” Coach Randi Pawpa said. “Half way through the second quarter, Lincoln pulled away and in the second half they did what they wanted to do.

Wagoner trailed 11-19 at the end of the first period and trailed 20-38 at the half.

“We’re just having a tough time scoring. Sometimes we just can’t find a way to put the ball in the basket,” Pawpa noted.

Gracie Burckhartzmeyer led the team in scoring with 14 points and one assist. Brooklyn Austin had seven points and one assist while Marlee Medlin had six points and seven rebounds. Cambri Pawpa scored four points, had one rebound and one assist.

Other scoring contributors were Danae Gray, two points, five rebounds and one assist; Kara Bruce, two points and two assists and Abby Humphries, two points and two rebounds.