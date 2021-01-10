Scoring struggles continue for Wagoner Lady Bulldogs

The road was rough for Wagoner Lady Bulldog basketball last week as they struggled through three losses against opponents in the Lincoln Christian Tournament in Tulsa Jan. 7-9.
On Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs squared off with host Lincoln Christian and dropped a 37-74 loss.
“The first quarter we went toe for toe and played them tough,” Coach Randi Pawpa said. “Half way through the second quarter, Lincoln pulled away and in the second half they did what they wanted to do.
Wagoner trailed 11-19 at the end of the first period and trailed 20-38 at the half.
“We’re just having a tough time scoring. Sometimes we just can’t find a way to put the ball in the basket,” Pawpa noted.
Gracie Burckhartzmeyer led the team in scoring with 14 points and one assist. Brooklyn Austin had seven points and one assist while Marlee Medlin had six points and seven rebounds. Cambri Pawpa scored four points, had one rebound and one assist.
Other scoring contributors were Danae Gray, two points, five rebounds and one assist; Kara Bruce, two points and two assists and Abby Humphries, two points and two rebounds.
On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-44 loss to Berryhill. Wagoner scored 12 of their points in the first quarter and six in the second. They only scored seven points in the entire second half.
“We got a lot of good shots, but they didn’t get it in the basket. We are trying to find the positives and focus on those,” Pawpa said. “We also talk about rebounds, free throws and turnovers. Those are the stats that win you a ballgame and we struggle in those areas."
Against Berryhill, the Lady Bulldogs were only five of 13 from the free throw line and committed 20 turnovers.
A similar situation occurred Saturday when the Lady Bulldogs lost to Jay, 33-50.
This week the Lady Bulldogs are at Miami on Tuesday and will play at Ft. Gibson on Friday.
Individual Stats vs. Berryhill
Pawpa, 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist; Burckhartzmeyer, 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Austin, 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 block; Gray, 3 points; Bruce, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists.
Individual Stats vs. Jay
Burckhartzmeyer, 9 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block; Marlee Medlin, 7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist; Abby Humphries, 5 points; Jacie Edwards, 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; Bruce, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Gray, 2 points, 3 rebounds; Austin, 2 points, 2 rebounds; Pawpa, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist.