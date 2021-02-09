Rivalry week arrives for Wagoner basketball

Although Wagoner’s remaining regular-season games won’t have any bearing on Class 4A playoff seedings, this has the potential to be a very interesting week for the Bulldogs’ basketball teams.

After hosting Fort Gibson on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will host Hilldale on Thursday and Coweta on Friday.

“Every rivalry we have will be this week,” Wagoner boys coach Zack Ange said. “It will be a tough, but fun week.”

Wagoner will host Catoosa in the regular-season finale Feb. 15.

The Bulldogs entered the week with an 11-6 record after having won eight of their last nine and sweeping three games last week before having a scheduled Friday matchup against Jay canceled due to Jay’s COVID protocols. Wagoner defeated Central twice, 61-56 and 65-54, sandwiched around a 64-33 victory over Okmulgee in the Bulldogs’ home opener Feb. 2. Jacob Scroggins had 34 points in the two wins over Central.

“We played pretty well,” Ange said. “We played a lot better against Central on Thursday than we did against them earlier in the week. We haven’t shot that well, but we’ve been playing great defense. I’ve been proud of our effort.”

The Lady Bulldogs finished the week at 6-10 after defeating Central 55-27 and 59-43 before losing to Jay 32-22 on Friday. Marlee Medlin scored 25 points in the Thursday win over Central.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.